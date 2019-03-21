7 Snuggly Sex Positions for People Who Love Cuddling More Than Life Itself

Scroll To See More Images

Yeah, sex is cool, but have you ever tried cuddling after sex? Few things feel as cozy as the blend of sweat, intimacy and orgasm-induced dopamine that characterizes any post-sex cuddle sesh. Thankfully, an entire genre of sex positions exists to help us have our cake and eat it, too; cuddle sex is on the menu, and there are tons of cuddle sex positions to help you experience the magic of post-sex snuggles while, you know, actually having sex.

What’s nice? Cuddle sex is more versatile than it sounds. Its most obvious application involves sleepy morning sex—you know, the kind where you’re too tired to do much but too turned-on to do nothing. But it’s also an opportunity to take the whole (admittedly hackneyed) Netflix & Chill thing to the next level. Imagine catching up on your favorite show while cuddling while getting it on. (What can we say? 2019 has brought out our inner multitasker.)

Whether you’re sleepy, turned-on or just craving some low-key orgasmic cuddles, you surely can’t deny that cuddle sex sounds like a beautiful, magical, wonderful thing. And the following cuddle sex positions just want you to have a little more of that beautiful, magical, wonderful thing in your life.

1. Spooning Sex

An absolute classic, spooning sex is a go-to for pleasure-filled cuddles—and offers all kinds of ways to play. Whether you’re one for anal or vaginal penetration—and/or nipple or genital stimulation—the big spoon holds the pleasure key, and all the little spoon has to do is lean in. Plus, it’s the perfect position for extra ear and neck nibbling—meaning it’s basically a one-stop shop for everything that is beautiful in this world.

2. Intimate Hand Play

Get ready for some intense eye contact, close holding and lots of pleasure. Hand play is the perfect position for cuddle lovers, because both persons (or all, if there are more than two of you) involved can come face-to-face and pull each other as close as they want. This is perfect for hot and sweaty makeouts, fingering, hand-jobs and sex toy play (both the vagina and the perineum—the rarely talked about pleasure sensor between the vagina and anus, or scrotum and anus—are easily accessible from this position).

3. Sitting-Up Straddle

Have your partner sit down on a couch, chair or bed. Climb on top of them and wrap your legs around their waist. This is a great pretzel-like position for vaginal or anal penetration (with or without a dildo). Being face-to-face, this position provides room for plenty of kisses and allows you both to wrap your arms around each other for some loving cuddles.

4. Modified Doggy Style / Prone Bone

Think doggy-style, but lying down on your stomach with your partner lying on top of you. This position works for vaginal or anal penetration, and it also gives your partner the option of reaching around to stimulate your genitals. The extra amount of pressure from them lying on top of you will be sure to get you (and them) off in no time—all while feeling like you’re receiving a big hug from behind. Yes, please!

5. Relaxed Oral

Have your partner sit or lie down comfortably on their back, while you lie on your stomach between their legs. Wrap your arms behind the legs, just under their butt, and pull their pleasure spot up to your mouth. This not only offers leverage but provides an intimate and sexy way to provide stimulation. Once your partner has finished, switch off and take turns. The more cuddle sex, the merrier—right?

6. Side by Side

There’s nothing that satisfies those cuddle cravings more than tangling up your legs with your partners’. Try lying down, facing each other. Have one person wrap their leg over the other’s hip, providing the perfect spot for penetration, both vaginal and anal. Think of this as your favorite sleep position—but sexier.

7. Face Sitting

While the term “sit on my face” doesn’t necessarily scream cuddly, think about the intimacy and closeness required in this position. This provides ultimate eye contact while the person on top can reach behind to stimulate the other person’s genitals. The bottom player can then wrap their arms around the top’s legs, or reach up and hold onto their waist, bringing a hand-to-body (and mouth-to-body) body connection.