Shoppers Say This $8 Oil Is ‘Magic in a Bottle’ For Peeling Cuticles & Brittle Nails—Over 92,000 Swear By It

“Winter damage—GONE,” wrote one Amazon reviewer of the Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil

. Basically, if you’ve been dealing with pesky nail concerns, such as peeling cuticles, hangnails or excessive breakage, you’re going to want to take a pause and listen up. Herds of shoppers—over 92,000

, to be exact—are “blown away” by the results this nail oil provided within as fast as a week of use.

Described by the brand as “advanced therapy for dry hands” the hydrating oil

is a must-have when it comes to combating the effects of the winter cold. Ingredients such as cold-pressed safflower oil, winterized sunflower oil and vitamin E heal damaged, cracked skin and nails, with change visible after the first application. Plus, you won’t need much product to cover all of your nails; one reviewer noted that it takes just one drop to cover all 10 cuticles.

Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil

The oil comes in a variety of scents

, including sweet almond, peach and vanilla, and milk and honey, some of which are up to 52 percent off right now. That said, if you aren’t a fan of sweet scents, there is a fragrance-free option.

It’s earned a 4.7 approval rating from Amazon shoppers who have called it a “magical skin saver” and “magic in a bottle” for painful cracks and cuts.

“This stuff has completely transformed my nails! They are smooth, strong and straight,” shared one. “My cuticles are minimal now as well. Another added benefit is that I rub a dropper full into my hands, forearms and elbows. My fingers no longer crack in the winter and my hands and elbows are super soft. I always had dry, rough elbows.”

“My cuticles were cracked, splitting, bleeding with the onset of the colder weather in NE Ohio, and within 3 days of using the sweet almond scented cuticle oil

, were completely healed and pristine,” raved another.

Keep winter damage away from your nails with the help of the Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil

.