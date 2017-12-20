StyleCaster
These Office Decorating Ideas Will Make You Psyched to Go to Work

These Office Decorating Ideas Will Make You Psyched to Go to Work

Kristen Bousquet
by
“Cubicle” isn’t generally a term that begets much excitement, particularly in the realm of design. But hey, if you’re spending that many hours a day at work, shouldn’t your workspace make you feel happy, energized, and inspired? Sure, if you work at a company then you don’t have a ton of control of what your office looks like, but you can make tiny tweaks in your immediate desk area that can improve it immensely.

From aesthetically pleasing organizating ideas to Instagrammable desktop accessories, the workspaces ahead are nothing short of incredible. No matter where you work, you’ll love being on the job every day if it means hanging out in a space that you’ve personalized to perfection.

Ahead, check out all the inspiration and shoppable items you need to make it happen.

Cubicle Decor: Homey Oh My

Homey Oh My

Cubicle Decor: Pink donut pen holder

Typo Pink donut pen holder, $13 at Cotton On

Cubicle Decor: Burkatron

Burkatron

Cubicle Decor: Urban Outfitters llama desk duster

Urban Outfitters llama desk duster, $15 at Urban Outfitters

Cubicle Decor: Mommy Suite

Mommy Suite

Cubicle Decor: Cotton On mini marquee letters

Typo mini marquee letters, $13 at Cotton On

Cubicle Decor: I Heart Organizing

I Heart Organizing

Cubicle Decor: Alice and Marie acrylic gold glitter letter tray

Alice and Marie acrylic gold glitter letter tray, $70 at Etsy

Cubicle Decor: Sugar and Cloth

Sugar and Cloth

Cubicle Decor: Cotton On desk planner

Typo desk planner, $17 at Cotton On

Cubicle Decor: Homey Oh My

Homey Oh My

Coby Décor portable bluetooth speaker, $24 at Amazon

Cubicle Decor: Fabric Paper Glue

Fabric Paper Glue

Cubicle Decor: Urban Outfitters Riggings desk lamp

Urban Outfitters Riggings desk lamp, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Cubicle Decor: Lovely Indeed

Lovely Indeed

Cubicle Decor: I Dream In Gold shop personalized mouse pad

I Dream In Gold Shop personalized mouse pad, $12 at Etsy

Cubicle Decor: Design Sponge

Design Sponge

Cubicle Decor: Cotton On desk set

Typo desk set, $20 at Cotton On

