Crystal Renn’s Sexy New Photos; James Franco Not In Drag!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
Crystal Renn, Harper’s Bazaar, December 2010
- In case you’re not tired of arguing about Crystal Renn’s weight and her stance as a plus-size model, her new stunning new shoot for Harper’s Bazaar has people doing just that. (Fashionista)
- Beyonce is apparently too bootylicious for UK’s Daytime TV. Check out her steamy ad for her new fragrance, Heat, below! (Daily Mail)
- Karl Lagerfeld lost a 4-inch brooch covered in diamonds at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event on Monday, but a photog rescued it and returned it. Anna Wintour personally thanked him, too. Who in their right mind would take from the Kaiser, anyway? (Page Six)
- Gasp! First Vogue‘s Best Dressed Blake Lively and her nude bra faux pas, and now Leighton Meester looking less than stellar in a sheer lace jumpsuit. The words that come to mind: gothic genie in a bottle. (Glamour)
- GQ rolled out some man candy covers for their annual Men of the Year issues, including James Franco (not in drag this time) and Jimmy Brooks from Degrassi Drake. (E! Online)
- Prince William proposed with Lady Di’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Shit looks heavy. (StyleList)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!
- RT @dkny [DKNY PR girl] Can anyone guess what’s wrong w/ this picture? http://twitpic.com/37p2x5 Umm… it’s not in my belly right now? Hmmm…
- RT @Bergdorfs In our weekly creative meeting. Our Spring Shoe Book selections are quite the distraction. Focus…focus… Ahh, the hardships of our jobs!
- RT @bryanboy DEAR NEW YORK. SAY GOODBYE TO BALTHAZAR AND PASTIS AND HELLO TO DALLAS BBQ AFTER THIS… 😦 We all make sacrifices in the name of fashion, my dear.
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Beyonce’s too-hot-for-the-Brits fragrance ad!