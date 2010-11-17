StyleCaster
Crystal Renn's Sexy New Photos; James Franco Not In Drag!

Crystal Renn's Sexy New Photos; James Franco Not In Drag!

Stephanie
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
105578 1290023230 Crystal Renns Sexy New Photos; James Franco Not In Drag!
Crystal Renn, Harper’s Bazaar, December 2010

  • In case you’re not tired of arguing about Crystal Renn’s weight and her stance as a plus-size model, her new stunning new shoot for Harper’s Bazaar has people doing just that. (Fashionista)
  • Beyonce is apparently too bootylicious for UK’s Daytime TV. Check out her steamy ad for her new fragrance, Heat, below! (Daily Mail)
  • Karl Lagerfeld lost a 4-inch brooch covered in diamonds at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event on Monday, but a photog rescued it and returned it. Anna Wintour personally thanked him, too. Who in their right mind would take from the Kaiser, anyway? (Page Six)
  • Gasp! First Vogue‘s Best Dressed Blake Lively and her nude bra faux pas, and now Leighton Meester looking less than stellar in a sheer lace jumpsuit. The words that come to mind: gothic genie in a bottle. (Glamour)
  • GQ rolled out some man candy covers for their annual Men of the Year issues, including James Franco (not in drag this time) and Jimmy Brooks from Degrassi Drake. (E! Online)
  • Prince William proposed with Lady Di’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Shit looks heavy. (StyleList)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!
105575 1290021956 Crystal Renns Sexy New Photos; James Franco Not In Drag!

  • RT @dkny [DKNY PR girl] Can anyone guess what’s wrong w/ this picture? http://twitpic.com/37p2x5 Umm… it’s not in my belly right now? Hmmm…
  • RT @Bergdorfs In our weekly creative meeting. Our Spring Shoe Book selections are quite the distraction. Focus…focus… Ahh, the hardships of our jobs!

105573 1290021923 Crystal Renns Sexy New Photos; James Franco Not In Drag!

  • RT @bryanboy DEAR NEW YORK. SAY GOODBYE TO BALTHAZAR AND PASTIS AND HELLO TO DALLAS BBQ AFTER THIS… 😦 We all make sacrifices in the name of fashion, my dear.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

Beyonce’s too-hot-for-the-Brits fragrance ad!

