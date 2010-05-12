Crystal Renn And Georgia May Jagger Walk For Chanel Cruise 2010 In Saint Tropez

Crystal Renn adds some body diversity to Chanel’s 2010-2011 Cruise collection.

If any luxury brand has proven that glamour need not suffer despite the budgetary hammering as of late, it’s Chanel. Karl Lagerfeld doesn’t stand for recessions, and continues to prove it with highly-produced presentations (think giant melting icebergs imported from Scandanavia), star-studded fetes, and unfailingly covetable designs.

So if there are rumors about Lagerfeld’s imminent retirement swirling, he’s not going to go out without some la resistance. The Kaiser took to the street (ok, well the glamorous French Riviera kind) for Chanel’s 2010-2011 Cruise collection show yesterday.

Famous faces including Diane Kruger and her beau Joshua Jackson, as well as Vanessa Paradis, the face of the brand, and DJ-turned-social-regular Leigh Lezark rounded out front row. And did we mention that all the festivities reigned seaside in Saint Tropez, that playground for the rich and famous? (Surely convenient for the posh Chanel customer.)

As with with many of his Cruise shows, Lagerfeld took inspiration from the environs think louche Seventies bohemian jetsetter meets the modern tweed-donning double Cs girl. The resulting love child with natural beachy hair wore playful florals, light blouses, easy caftans, light wash denim, minis, tactile suedes, and jumpsuits. (Perhaps to further that idea of the “Me” decade’s rock star pedigree, Georgia May Jagger donned a serious lame bikini top with high waisted pants on the runway).



Georgia May Jagger far left.

Knitwear and small quilted bags also made the runway, as did classic swim suits covered with cage dresses and paired with strappy sandals or over-the-knee boots.

And lest onlookers start judging fashion for its bias towards tall skinny things, plus-sized model of the moment Crystal Renn added a touch of body diversity on the catwalk (see above). Renn’s curves offered a lush contrast to the sea of narrow hips.

Rounding out the runway, Karl got a bit into karate. Some head-to-toe looks were inspired by the martial arts that probably made more than one fashion brow furrow in consternation. But overall the loyal Chanel customer had plenty of options to keep her covered from the Hamptons, to Palm Beach, perhaps a party or two upon a yacht, and, of course, trips to the French Riviera in-between.

Not to be outdone by YSL’s YouTube turn, Lagerfeld also jumped behind the lens.



All photos and video courtesy of Chanel