Crystal Renn Bares It All For Gareth Pugh’s Spring 2012 Film

To say that “plus-size” supermodel Crystal Renn is in a league all her own would be an understatement, as her presence on screen is always animated and ferocious.

Starring in the most recent fashion film from “British bad boy” fashion designer Gareth Pugh for his spring/summer 2012 collection that debuted in Paris yesterday, Crystal proves us right in this 2:13 short which starts out with the supermodel dressed only in her birthday suit, hanging by the wrists under the spotlight in a blacked-out interior.

From the dismay in her eyes to the mouthing of screams, the initial darkness of the film’s mood would hint to any viewier that this ain’t going to be no happy-go-lucky Surfer film like we’ve seen her in before.

The bondage-y, S&M theme continues throughout the rest of the film as we see Crystal completely clad in a head-to-toe gridwall catsuit, facelessly fighting her way through a wall of string and then finally appearing in a black caged ensemble complete with a face mask.

Sure, the film was beautifully done thanks to director Ruth Hogben, with a soundtrack that kept us on our toes the whole time, but what was the message the film and even the collection itself were trying to convey?

I think I would have to agree with the Associated Press’ opinion that this year’s collection and even this film were both on the misogynistic side, as we see Pugh put women in eye-catching, statement-making garments (or the lack there of) that unfortunately look uncomfortable and restraining (as if to completely rid the female form of any softness, delicacy and feminity in general).

Then again, this isn’t really all to new for Gareth Pugh (no rhyme intended). Maybe his feminine-less designs are a way to help inject confidence and strength in his image of the ideal woman; someone who is fearless, has a stronghold on the power of her own sexual prowess and steers herself away from the old-fashioned beliefs as to what is sexy.

Be sure to check out the Gareth Pugh spring/summer 2012 film (NSFW) underneath and let us know what you think in the comments section below!