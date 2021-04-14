Are You Obsessed With Crystals? Here’s the Online Class You Need to Take RN

To be honest, I didn’t know much about crystals before I took this Crystal Healing class. But, as a generally anxious, ambitious and curious person, I decided to dive into International Open Academy’s Crystal Healing class to see if I could benefit from learning about these mysterious rocks.

Going in, I vaguely knew the names of a few types of crystals, mostly thanks to my crystal-enthusiast roommate, who keeps two on her windowsill and one under her pillow at all times. I was also aware that people bought specific crystals to try to manifest love, improve focus, calm their nerves and a number of other wellness goals. That was the extent of my knowledge.

My own goals going into the class were to learn about the different crystal types, how to pick out a crystal for myself, and how to use crystals for healing. Some people who take this course are studying to be crystal healers (what a cool job!), but my reasoning was a bit more personal. And, I’ve always struggled to find a place that has everything you need to know about crystals in one place on the Internet. It always seemed scattered and the information about each crystal varied from site to site. To get some clarity, I decided to go ahead and take International Open Academy’s course.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. International Open Academy is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

As for the crystal healing course, it’s broken down into six different parts with a brief quiz at the end of each section. The topics include a breakdown of what crystals are, crystal energies, all of the uses for crystals, how to care for your crystals and how to perform a Crystal Healing Session. You have have 60 days to access the course and all of its materials, so you can at your own pace.

The site was easy to use and included helpful percentages to show how far I had gone in the course and what my overall grade was. All of the information was written out clearly, so it’s great for people who learn through reading. Personally, I get fidgety at the idea of sitting through 90-minute lectures at my laptop, especially when I work on one all day, so I enjoyed the flexibility.

I learned SO much from the course—way more than I had anticipated—that I even taught my roommate a thing or two. I went from amateur to expert in just a week, so yes, my roommate was pretty shocked. Now I feel confident that I know how to shop for crystal for myself, how to spot fake crystals (they do exist), do crystal meditation, make crystal grids, produce crystal water and speak about the differences between Subtle Bodies and Energy Bodies. Not to mention, I know what each type of crystal is actually for. Don’t get me wrong, I will have to consult my notes for that last one—I haven’t committed it all to memory yet, but, hey, I’m working on it.

If you think the class will a breeze, think again—the exams are no joke. Each exam might be only 10-14 questions, but they’re really checking to make sure you’ve been paying attention. Trust me, you’ll feel super accomplished when you get a nice score at the end of each test.

And although I’m not intending on doing any crystal healing myself, I do think that the course gives aspiring healers the basics they need to move forward with their path.