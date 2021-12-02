This Advent Calendar Full of Crystals is Perfect for Manifesting an Incredible 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When you envision a typical advent calendar, you probably think of one filled with tiny chocolates wrapped in metallic foils. Chocolate is the key to our hearts, too, but advent calendars can do so much more than just fix your sweet tooth cravings. Take, for example, this crystal advent calendar that basically doubles as a self-care kit.

We know you probably already have your own aura-altering crystals in your home, but it couldn’t hurt to spread that positive energy to your loved ones this holiday season. Whether they aren’t huge fans of chocolate or have voiced a desire to practice more self-care come 2022, you can’t go wrong with this gift.

This crystal advent calendar is unique and thoughtful, as well as a gift that encourages people to take care of themselves. They get to uncover inspirational messages, affirmations, and action steps inside of the box. Plus, there’s a crash course on the 12 crystals included in the set.

And by the way—you don’t have to give this as an advent calendar. Anyone can utilize this 12-Day Tool Kit at any time, so it really is the perfect gift for anyone you think might find it intriguing.

We won’t bore you by listing all 12 crystals, but rose quartz, peach moonstone, amethyst, and jade are just a few of the beautiful gems your gift recipient will discover. Each one carries different meanings and functions, including ones that can amplify, renew and shift.

The holidays are the perfect time for your loved ones to keep all the bad vibes out and the good vibes in, and this gift will be a huge help in their self-care journey. And who knows, you might just spark a newfound love for crystals, astrology, and all things witchy!

The holidays are a stressful, jam-packed time, making it all the more important to stay mindful. Self-care is possibly one of the most meaningful gifts you could ever give to your friends and family, so why not start with this crystal advent calendar? You can pick up one, two, or maybe even three for $40 a piece at Free People.