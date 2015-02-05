StyleCaster
Share

Crunch Time: A Fashion-Meets-Fitness Editorial

What's hot
StyleCaster

Crunch Time: A Fashion-Meets-Fitness Editorial

by
Crunch Time: A Fashion-Meets-Fitness Editorial
14 Start slideshow

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain. 

Gone are the days of ragged T-shirts and old sweatpants when it comes to time spent at the gym, as athletic gear has gotten a serious injection of inspiration from the runways and the streets. Between mesh jersey tanks, sports bra-style crop tops, and tailored sweats, there’s no doubt fashion-meets-fitness is having a huge moment.

Photographer: Marley Kate
Stylist: Allison Miller
Makeup: Javier Romero using Make up for Ever
Hair: Cameron Rains for Cutler/ Redken
Model: Nadya @ One Management

Want to see if your original work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series! 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14

Grey bikini, Amuse ; Jersey top, J.O.A. Los Angeles; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher.

Grey top and silver pants, Topshop; Black underwear, Bklyn Noir; Sneakers, Nike; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher.

Grey top and silver pants, Topshop; Black underwear, Bklyn Noir; Sneakers, Nike; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher.

Grey bikini by Amuse; 39 jersey top by J.O.A. Los Angeles; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher

Pink top, Nasty Gal; white mesh skort by J.O.A. Los Angeles; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher.

Pink top, Nasty Gal; white mesh skort by J.O.A. Los Angeles; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher.

White textured dress, Cameo the Label; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher.

Light pink ruffle bathing suit, L*space; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher.

Pink and black bra, Ladakh; Sequin pants by ONE, Urban Outfitters; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher.

Pink and black bra, Ladakh; Sequin pants by ONE, Urban Outfitters; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher.

Bikini top, Out From Under; Silver mesh top and silver pleated skirt, Topshop; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher

White top, J.O.A. Los Angeles; White sequin skirt, Topshop; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher.

Light pink ruffle bathing suit, L*space; Jewelry, Jennifer Fisher.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Hair Accessories to Spice Up Your Look

Hair Accessories to Spice Up Your Look
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share