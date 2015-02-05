Crunch Time: A Fashion-Meets-Fitness Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain.

Gone are the days of ragged T-shirts and old sweatpants when it comes to time spent at the gym, as athletic gear has gotten a serious injection of inspiration from the runways and the streets. Between mesh jersey tanks, sports bra-style crop tops, and tailored sweats, there’s no doubt fashion-meets-fitness is having a huge moment.

Photographer: Marley Kate

Stylist: Allison Miller

Makeup: Javier Romero using Make up for Ever

Hair: Cameron Rains for Cutler/ Redken

Model: Nadya @ One Management

