Crosby Street Hotel’s Concierge On New York City Hotspots

When Chris McCormack heard that Firmdale—the luxury hotel chain for which he’d worked for the past thirteen years—planned to open a splashy new location on SoHo’s Crosby Street, he literally “jumped” at the opportunity—all the way across the pond from London to New York.

Now head of concierge at the elegant Crosby Street Hotel, McCormack has become one of the city’s foremost experts on the art of seeing and being seen. Here, he gives us the rundown on the city’s coolest hot spots, the fashion world’s favorite hang-outs, and the weirdest request he’s ever gotten (spoiler alert: taxidermy is involved).

The Vivant: What are your favorite New York City hot spots to send hotel guests to?

Chris McCormack: “Saxon + Parole, ABC Kitchen, Catch, STK Rooftop, Beauty & Essex, Balthazar, Freeman’s, Double 7 and The Darby.”

What about quiet, under-the-radar restaurants and bars?

“For bars, Raines Law Room, Apotheke, Summit Bar and Madame Geneva. As for restaurants, Jeffery’s Grocery, Hudson Clearwater, Bohemian, Talde, Roberta’s and Colonie.”

Where does the city’s fashion crowd tend to gather?

“In terms of nightlife, definitely the Meatpacking District. During the day, in one of the many cool low-key restaurants and bars in SoHo or NoLita.”

What was the strangest request you ever had from a customer?

“I was once asked to find an antique stuffed badger.”

What’s the number one thing you get asked the most often?

“’Can I get a reservation at Balthazar?’”

