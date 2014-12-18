StyleCaster
20 Reasons to Seek Out a Cropped Sweater This Winter

Those who think that crop tops are only for the warm-weather months are sadly mistaken. While, of course, slinky sleeveless belly-baring tops might look best with a summery pair of cutoffs,  you can still get your crop top fix during the colder months with super-short sweaters.

Paired with a high-waisted skirt or layered over a button-down shirt, cropped sweaters are a great way to layer for the winter or add a little sex appeal to any outfit. Best part is that they can be worn year round with the right outfit!

To show you how to look classy, chic and fashionable in a cropped sweater this winter, we’ve rounded up 20 looks to copy now. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!

1 of 20

Photo: Vogue Haus

Photo: Picasa

Photo: It's Not Her, It's Me

Photo: The Urban Spotter

Photo: Thrifts & Threads

Photo: Seattle Fashion Blogger

Photo: Vogue Haus

Photo: Picasa

Photo: Pretty Fashionist

Photo: Marie Tales

Photo: Neon Fox

Photo: Mannequin Parade

Photo: Little Keys to Happiness

Photo: The Moda Intersection

Photo: Paul Galaspie

Photo: Karissa Marie

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Mannequin Parade

Photo: Mes Voyages a Paris

Photo: On High Heels

Photo: District Dress Up

Photo: Laura Fruchterman

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Mango & Salt

