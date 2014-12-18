20 Reasons to Seek Out a Cropped Sweater This Winter

Those who think that crop tops are only for the warm-weather months are sadly mistaken. While, of course, slinky sleeveless belly-baring tops might look best with a summery pair of cutoffs, you can still get your crop top fix during the colder months with super-short sweaters.
Paired with a high-waisted skirt or layered over a button-down shirt, cropped sweaters are a great way to layer for the winter or add a little sex appeal to any outfit. Best part is that they can be worn year round with the right outfit!
To show you how to look classy, chic and fashionable in a cropped sweater this winter, we’ve rounded up 20 looks to copy now. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!