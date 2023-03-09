Cropped Button-Downs Are Trending for Spring—This Is The $25 One We’re Buying

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is on the horizon, which means warmer temps, longer days, and day-to-night wardrobe staples on rotation. One of the biggest office-to-off-duty fashion trends for spring 2023, already in high demand in anticipation of the sunshiny season, is the cropped button-down. Pricier retailers including Madewell, Everlane, Banana Republic and Abercrombie carry variations of the style. But, thanks to Target, you can get the look for less, which is exactly what we’re planning to do.

According to fashion expert and stylist Naina Singla, the cropped button-down trend is not one to be missed. Unlike its traditional version, the modern take — which has an element of influence from the early 2000s — is more versatile. “It can be worn with mid-rise or high-waisted pants…[depending on how] conservative [you want to] look,” Singla explains. At the same time, the piece “is more relaxed and doesn’t require a front tuck,” making it a perfect, casual transitional item heading into the warmer seasons.

It’s important to note, however, that not all cropped button-downs are cut to the same length. Some shirts are more cropped than others and might not be considered appropriate for all work environments. According to shoppers, Target’s version of the closet must-have runs between true to size and oversized and generally hits at the natural waist, so it pairs perfectly with high-waisted bottoms.

One reviewer said, “I usually wear a size small, but since it is an oversized item, I sized down. I like [how] light and airy this top is. You could totally dress this up for business wear or a special occasion or dress it down with some flats and jeans. Very comfy and stylish.” Another added, “I do not feel it is too short, it hits right at the narrowest part of my waist and looks great with high-waisted pants… It’s super cute, and it gives me Jesse from Parent Trap vibes.”

Target’s Universal Thread Women’s Long Sleeve Button-Down Cropped Shirt retails for $25 and comes in sizes XS to 4X. It’s made from a lightweight cotton-linen blend and comes available in four colors (white, pink, navy blue, and green). Stylistic features worth highlighting include a chest patch pocket, collared neckline, buttoned cuffs, and a relaxed fit. Shop all the colors below:

Pair this crisp white top with another one of spring’s biggest trends: bold-colored bottoms, which were huge on the runways of Bottega Veneta and Prada. We love this slim straight mid-rise teal pair from Target and these wide-leg purple trousers from COS.

Pair the blue version of this top with your favorite mid- or light-wash denim. The combo gives chic Canadian tuxedo vibes.

We love the idea of this top paired with a crisp white bottom—especially these $36 high-rise flares from Target.

High-rise khakis (like this cute pair from Target) were made to be paired with a top like this. It’s a combo that’s classic yet fresh and current.