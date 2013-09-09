Ladies, Start Your Crunches: Crop Tops Are Sticking Around For Spring

Now that New York Fashion Week is well underway, it’s time to start deciphering the shows for clues as to what trends we’ll be seeing on shelves come Spring 2014. While we spotted several standout themes (sheer everything, colorful flowers, boxy fits), one in particular has us talking: Crop tops.

Yes ladies, the incredibly divisive trend are all over Spring 2014 runways, much to everyone’s utter dismay or utter delight—there seems to be no in between. In fact, just mentioning the words “crop top” during StyleCaster’s weekly Twitter #stylechat (every Wednesday at 3 p.m., people!) has sparked a vicious debate over the half-shirts, with passionate believers on both sides of the argument.

For spring, we’re seeing the crop top in two forms—the ladylike type that shows just a sliver of midsection when paired with a high-waist shirt or trouser, and the full-on mini shirt that shows some serious stomach (we’re starting those crunches now., thank you very much.)

Click through the gallery above for 15 runway snaps that prove crop tops are sticking around for Spring.