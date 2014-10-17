Yes, You Can Wear Crop Tops in the Fall—Here’s How!

We have a feeling you (and everyone you know) were rocking crop tops all summer long, and you might be sad to think the official season of midriff-baring is over. Good news: Rather than storing away crop tops in the fall, why not make them work for the cooler seasons?

Believe it or not, it’s easier than you’d think to style a crop when temperatures drop. Rather than pairing them with denim shorts or a mini, opt for a pair of high-waist jeans or trousers or a feminine midi skirt. And be sure to keep the top itself seasonal—pack away flimsy cropped cotton tees and tanks, and look for thicker versions with long sleeves or high necks.

Just so we can show you how easy it is to take your crop top obsession into fall, here are 35 looks for inspiration.

Click through the slideshow to check them out.