30 Perfect Outfits That Combine Crop Tops and Midi Skirts

If you’re looking for an outfit ideas that’s both stylish and flattering, why not try the crop top and midi skirt combo? We’ve seen several top bloggers and street style stars sporting the two on-trend pieces together and we have to admit: It looks fabulous on every body type.

The best part about pairing crops with midi skirts? You can tailor the look to your personal preference. If you’re a fan of feminine, girly outfits, you can wear a high-waist full midi skirt with a boxy crop. If you prefer to be a bit sexier, you can rock the combo using bodycon pieces. Either way, the look is a total fashion win.

To help you get inspired, we’ve rounded up 30 of our favorite blogger street style looks that show off the trend perfectly.