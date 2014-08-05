StyleCaster
30 Perfect Outfits That Combine Crop Tops and Midi Skirts

Kristen Bousquet
If you’re looking for an outfit ideas that’s both stylish and flattering, why not try the crop top and midi skirt combo? We’ve seen several top bloggers and street style stars sporting the two on-trend pieces together and we have to admit: It looks fabulous on every body type.

The best part about pairing crops with midi skirts? You can tailor the look to your personal preference. If you’re a fan of feminine, girly outfits, you can wear a high-waist full midi skirt with a boxy crop. If you prefer to be a bit sexier, you can rock the combo using bodycon pieces. Either way, the look is a total fashion win.

To help you get inspired, we’ve rounded up 30 of our favorite blogger street style looks that show off the trend perfectly.

 

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: GRG MRKT

Photo: Romeo's Fashion Fix

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Gabifresh

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Wayne Tippetts

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: La Vagabond Dame

Photo: Czech Chicks

Photo: Lisa Olsson

Photo: Style Me Grasie

Photo: Sylvia G Photography

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Native Fox

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Peace Love Shea

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: The Native Fox

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Eat Sleep Wear

Photo: Vogue Haus

Photo: Picasa

