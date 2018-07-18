StyleCaster
19 Office-Appropriate Ways to Style Your Favorite Crop Top

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
A crop top at the office? As if! Not so fast—though your instincts might tell you an office crop top is a big no-no, in some professions, wearing a crop top to work isn’t off-base at all.

When I first entered the workforce (and granted, I work in fashion), I quickly realized I didn’t have to have two separate wardrobes—one for work and one for play. Since my job was aesthetically inclined, I could actually wear many of my weekend pieces—namely, crop tops—to and from the office as I pleased, which made putting together day-to-night looks a whole lot easier.

MORE: What to Wear to the Office When It’s Hot AF

If you, too, are one of the lucky ones who’s able to wear a crop top to the office without causing a fuss, take full advantage. A little sartorial creativity will take your crop top from Friday night out to Monday morning meeting; the trick is to style your crop with pieces that already live in your work rotation. Think: chic suite attire, high-waisted trousers and trusty button-down blouses.

Basically, you want to bridge the gap (both literally and figuratively) between your crop top and your go-to work clothes.

MORE: 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You’re Tired of Shorts

Ahead, we have 19 office-approved ways to rock your favorite crop top. Whether you choose to layer a blazer over your crop top, wear a button-down under it or find a high-waisted pants that’ll meet your crop halfway, trust us when we say it’s possible to wear your favorite crop top and look professional, too.

1 of 19
Suited Up

Style your crop with a power suit for an edgy, bold and completely cool office look.

Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Color Pop

Add a contrasting color under your crop for an unexpected pop.

Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images.
The White Button-Down

Layer a classic white button-down under your favorite crop—then slip into your favorite pair of jeans—to create the perfect Casual Friday outfit.

Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Monochromatic

There is something about an entirely monochromatic look that screams chic. Match your entire look with your crop for a look you can wear from the office to, well, anywhere.

Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Long Layers

Wear your crop top with high-waisted flare pants and a long coat for a super elongating look.

Photo: Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Paperbag Pants

Paperbag pants are the perfect bottom for crop tops. Why? That top ruffle adds a couple extra inches of fabric that'll help you keep things totally office-appropriate.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Layer Love

Layer your crop over a shirt dress for a dynamic, textured look. If you're feeling adventurous, throw a mini skirt over the dress as well.

Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
The Boxy Crop

Throw a loose, boxy crop top over any midi skirt you'll own, and you'll be set.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Pencil Skirt Pairing

Pair your crop top with a sleek pencil skirt. To make things edgier, throw on a pair of sneakers and an oversized jacket, too.

Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images.
The T-Shirt Rule

Straps too thin for the office? No straps at all? Short crop top? No problemo—add a simple white tee under the top for a fresh new combo.

Photo: Daniel Zucknik/Getty Images.
Triple Threat

Step 1: turtleneck. Step 2: polo. Step 3: crop top. And repeat.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
The Jacket Crop

Switch things up and pair a zipped-up cropped jacket with your favorite trousers.

Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images.
Cool Office Vibes

Oversized layers offer a contemporary take on business casual.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
The Crop Skirt Set

A matching set can serves as separates—or look like a dress. If you want the latter, just wear the skirt higher on your waist (and belt it if you need to). Voila—two looks, one outfit.

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
90's Vibin'

Make Rachel Green proud with this Friends-worthy crop top, light-wash denim and oversized blazer combo.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Color Block

Keep things simple yet elevated with a black-and-white colorblock look.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Matchy Matchy

Match your crop and pants to create a pseudo-jumpsuit vibe.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
The Dual Shirt

Layer your crop over a fitted nude shirt for an "almost" crop top outfit.

Photo: Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Mix and Match

Mix and match prints and colors, and tie the look together with a black crop top.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

