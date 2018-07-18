19 Office-Appropriate Ways to Style Your Favorite Crop Top

A crop top at the office? As if! Not so fast—though your instincts might tell you an office crop top is a big no-no, in some professions, wearing a crop top to work isn’t off-base at all.
When I first entered the workforce (and granted, I work in fashion), I quickly realized I didn’t have to have two separate wardrobes—one for work and one for play. Since my job was aesthetically inclined, I could actually wear many of my weekend pieces—namely, crop tops—to and from the office as I pleased, which made putting together day-to-night looks a whole lot easier.
If you, too, are one of the lucky ones who’s able to wear a crop top to the office without causing a fuss, take full advantage. A little sartorial creativity will take your crop top from Friday night out to Monday morning meeting; the trick is to style your crop with pieces that already live in your work rotation. Think: chic suite attire, high-waisted trousers and trusty button-down blouses.
Basically, you want to bridge the gap (both literally and figuratively) between your crop top and your go-to work clothes.
Ahead, we have 19 office-approved ways to rock your favorite crop top. Whether you choose to layer a blazer over your crop top, wear a button-down under it or find a high-waisted pants that’ll meet your crop halfway, trust us when we say it’s possible to wear your favorite crop top and look professional, too.
Suited Up
Style your crop with a power suit for an edgy, bold and completely cool office look.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Color Pop
Add a contrasting color under your crop for an unexpected pop.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
The White Button-Down
Layer a classic white button-down under your favorite crop—then slip into your favorite pair of jeans—to create the perfect Casual Friday outfit.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Monochromatic
There is something about an entirely monochromatic look that screams chic. Match your entire look with your crop for a look you can wear from the office to, well, anywhere.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Long Layers
Wear your crop top with high-waisted flare pants and a long coat for a super elongating look.
Photo:
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Paperbag Pants
Paperbag pants are the perfect bottom for crop tops. Why? That top ruffle adds a couple extra inches of fabric that'll help you keep things totally office-appropriate.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Layer Love
Layer your crop over a shirt dress for a dynamic, textured look. If you're feeling adventurous, throw a mini skirt over the dress as well.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
The Boxy Crop
Throw a loose, boxy crop top over any midi skirt you'll own, and you'll be set.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Pencil Skirt Pairing
Pair your crop top with a sleek pencil skirt. To make things edgier, throw on a pair of sneakers and an oversized jacket, too.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
The T-Shirt Rule
Straps too thin for the office? No straps at all? Short crop top? No problemo—add a simple white tee under the top for a fresh new combo.
Photo:
Daniel Zucknik/Getty Images.
Triple Threat
Step 1: turtleneck. Step 2: polo. Step 3: crop top. And repeat.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
The Jacket Crop
Switch things up and pair a zipped-up cropped jacket with your favorite trousers.
Photo:
Mauricio Santana/Getty Images.
Cool Office Vibes
Oversized layers offer a contemporary take on business casual.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
The Crop Skirt Set
A matching set can serves as separates—or look like a dress. If you want the latter, just wear the skirt higher on your waist (and belt it if you need to). Voila—two looks, one outfit.
Photo:
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
90's Vibin'
Make Rachel Green proud with this Friends-worthy crop top, light-wash denim and oversized blazer combo.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Color Block
Keep things simple yet elevated with a black-and-white colorblock look.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Matchy Matchy
Match your crop and pants to create a pseudo-jumpsuit vibe.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
The Dual Shirt
Layer your crop over a fitted nude shirt for an "almost" crop top outfit.
Photo:
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Mix and Match
Mix and match prints and colors, and tie the look together with a black crop top.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.