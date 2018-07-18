19 Office-Appropriate Ways to Style Your Favorite Crop Top

A crop top at the office? As if! Not so fast—though your instincts might tell you an office crop top is a big no-no, in some professions, wearing a crop top to work isn’t off-base at all.

When I first entered the workforce (and granted, I work in fashion), I quickly realized I didn’t have to have two separate wardrobes—one for work and one for play. Since my job was aesthetically inclined, I could actually wear many of my weekend pieces—namely, crop tops—to and from the office as I pleased, which made putting together day-to-night looks a whole lot easier.

If you, too, are one of the lucky ones who’s able to wear a crop top to the office without causing a fuss, take full advantage. A little sartorial creativity will take your crop top from Friday night out to Monday morning meeting; the trick is to style your crop with pieces that already live in your work rotation. Think: chic suite attire, high-waisted trousers and trusty button-down blouses.

Basically, you want to bridge the gap (both literally and figuratively) between your crop top and your go-to work clothes.

Ahead, we have 19 office-approved ways to rock your favorite crop top. Whether you choose to layer a blazer over your crop top, wear a button-down under it or find a high-waisted pants that’ll meet your crop halfway, trust us when we say it’s possible to wear your favorite crop top and look professional, too.