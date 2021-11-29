Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Controversial Shoe Is Nearly 50% Off For Cyber Monday

Scroll To See More Images

I’ll admit: if you would have asked me back in 2016 what my feelings were towards Crocs, I’d have a very different answer than I do now. Despite the fact that I secretly had a comfy hot pink pair of my own in my closet that I’d use to lounge around the house or on Costco runs, I was dramatically aware of the overwhelming animosity towards the footwear. But now thanks to the likes of Kendall Jenner and company, the brand’s reputation went from drab to fab over the last couple of years. Crocs are now the off-duty cool-girl shoe and I’m totally here for it.

While the shoe has seen a rise in popularity, there’s a certain limit I’ve placed on myself on the amount I’m allowed to splurge on Crocs. I mean, I can only justify my love of the footwear so far! Typically, the shoes can ring up to be around $60 depending on the style, but thanks to the gift that just keeps on giving a.k.a Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals, you can currently snag a pair of the cult-favorite footwear on Amazon for $30.

Whether you’re running errands, headed to the airport, or just going downstairs to pick up your mail, your feet will love living in their brand new Crocs. And with all the different colors and designs to choose from, they really have become a fashion statement of their own. If you have yet to try out Crocs since their rebrand all I have to say is don’t knock it till you’ve tried them!

Classic Animal Print Clog, $35 (originally $54.99)

It’s impossible to go over the top when you’re wearing a pair of Crocs. These Zebra-patterned ones are giving us life, and would look incredible as the focal point of any ensemble.

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog, $29.95 (originally $49.99)

These pastel beauties are straight out of my cotton candy dreams.

Crocs Ralen Clog, $34.99 (originally $49.99)

Maybe you’re not wanting anything too flashy, this black option will be a staple in your closet that holds all the same cloud-like cushion you’re looking for.

Classic Lined Clog, $52.49 (originally $59.99)

Looking for a warm option ahead of winter? This soft, fuzzy liner are sure to keep your toes toasty warm all season.