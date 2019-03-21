Crocodile Boots Are Snakeskin Boots’ Trendy Little Sister

Scroll To See More Images

Snakeskins (and snakeskin-inspired prints) have proven to be a cyclical—but impressively enduring—trend. Every few seasons, snakeskin pieces crop back up with renewed interest—never declining to the point of hitting an editor’s “out” list (the typical fate something so temporarily trendy eventually endures). Like clockwork, snakeskin re-entered our zeitgeist in the fall and winter, making what might’ve been its biggest resurgence to date. And while the trend still lurks on the digital shelves of our favorite e-tailers, it’s effectively been replaced by its newly trendy successor: crocodile boots.

While traditional python prints and scaly embossing have remained the gold standard when it comes to reptilian-inspired footwear, so-called “mock croc” is quickly emerging as the latest and most forward iteration in faux exotic wearable. Crocodile boots (and other croc-effect pieces) offer an understated take on a textured trend; they feel at once classic, polished and versatile—a far cry from their decidedly edgy predecessor.

Not only does “mock croc” look a bit more understated than the endlessly bold, rock-and-roll-inspired snakeskin detailing, but it’s also easily integrated into any wardrobe—regardless of aesthetic. Whether you identify more with minimal, ’60s-era style or tend to opt for pieces with bohemian flavor (and just a dash of Western eclecticism), the crocodile boots trend is sure to work for you. Croc-inspired designs also consistently exude an air of luxury and distinction—one attainable without breaking the bank (or harming a living species in the name of fashion).

Allow us to be clear: We’re certainly not making the case to for listing last season’s beloved pair of snakeskin booties on eBay just yet. As we noted earlier, snakeskin has returned before and it will certainly return again. But if you’re looking for a more grown-up way to rock the reptilian trend, ever-subtle “mock croc” offers an ever more timeless way to doing so. Subtly, barely-there embossing and just a touch of texture abound—so remind us why you’re sticking with your go-to pair of monochromatic, trans-seasonal booties when you could be adding a little nuanced croc to your wardrobe, instead?

1. Spirit Boot, $550 at Dear Frances

This Instagram-famous cult brand arguably helped bring the croc-effect back into the limelight with their cult-status styles.

2. River Island Croc-Embossed Leather Boots, $135 at ASOS

These booties are proof that a subtle statement shoe is entirely plausible—and impossibly chic.

3. Ganni Western Boots, $475 at Shopbop

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a pair of on-trend western booties, this pair captures the cowgirl essence without looking costume-y.

4. Hattie Tall Ankle Boots, $170 at Topshop

Off-white and white booties are still going strong, and this pair harnesses both trends beautifully—while maintaining a delightfully timeless essence.

5. By Far Este Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots, $510 at Net-a-Porter

Evidence that square-toed booties are anything but dated.

6. Croc-Effect Ankle Boots, $79.99 at Mango

Introducing: your new go-to bootie.

7. Alexa Chung Tour Crocodile-Effect Ankle Boots, $488 at Matches Fashion

For those who prefer something a bit more avant-garde, this brogue-bootie hybrid will surely hit the spot.

8. Matisse Vegan Going West Boot, $98 at Free People

We’ve never seen a pair of forest green footwear look so cool.

9. Nanushka Salsa Croc-Effect Vegan Boots, $470 at Net-a-Porter

An elevated spin-off to the timeless Chelsea boot template.

10. Dylan Croc Embossed Boots, $750 at Tibi

These flattering pointed-toe booties look grown-up enough for the office, while still offering a way into the Western footwear trend.

11. Dr. Martens Pascal Croc Boot, $150 at Free People

These have to be the most luxe pair of Docs we’ve ever encountered.

