30 Cute Crochet Finds That Add the Right Amount of Kitsch to Your Closet

Woman in Crocheted Sweater
Photo: Getty Images

Crochet is back, and we’re embracing our inner ’70s diva and preparing to rock the mini crochet dress or crop top this summer. We suggest pairing your new crochet dress with slides and a denim jacket on vacation, or a sexy mini skirt for a night out on the town. You can also easily incorporate the trend with summery accessories like sandals or handbags.

MORE: 22 Reasons to Wear More Mauve This Spring and Summer

Whether you’re a risk-taker and a multicolored piece is your thing (see slide 4), or a more subtle neutral is more up your alley (you’ll love the dress on slide 26)—you can find your perfect crochet match ahead.

1 of 30
The Crochet Top
Photo: Getty Images
Color Blocked Dress

Dress, $1,080 at Sonia Rykiel

The Festival Look
Photo: Getty Images
Retro Dress

Dress, $56 at Boohoo

Cactus Party

Tote, $59 at The Sak

Classic Maxi
Photo: Getty Images
Striped Crochet

M Missoni dress, $895 at Zappos Luxury

Black + White
Photo: Getty Images
The B+W Set

Top, $15.90 at Forever 21

Skirt, $29.90 at Forever 21

The Kimono
Photo: Getty Images
The Crochet Slide

Jeffrey Campbell slide, $124.95 at Nordstrom

Little Yellow Dress

Ronny Kobo dress, $300 (was $535) at Revolve

Mini Mustard Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Rainbow Shoes

Mira Mikati slides, $390 at Net-a-Porter

The Hoodie
Photo: Getty Images
Halterneck dress

Balmain dress, $1,855 at Farfetch

Red Crop Top
Photo: Getty Images
Statement Dress

Dress, $277 at ASOS

The Two-Piece
Photo: Getty Images
Crochet Loafers

Robert Clergerie shoes, $440 at Farfetch

Rainbow Duo
Photo: Getty Images
Blue Tones

Dress, $178 at Lovers + Friends

The Midi Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Off-The-Shoulder

MSGM dress, $796.07 (was 936.57) at Italist

The Swimsuit Cover
Photo: Getty Images
Beige Dress

Dress, $72 at 12th Tribe

The Beach Tote

Bag, $265 at My Beachy Side

Multi-Colored
Photo: Getty Images
Argyle Print

Versace dress, $1,525 at Farfetch

The Red Carpet Dress
Photo: Getty Images

