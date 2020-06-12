Zara Is So On Top Of Summer’s Crochet Trend—Shop The Look Now

Scroll To See More Images

I remember the exact moment I realized crochet would be a huge trend this summer. I was sitting and sweating at Kate Spade’s Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion Show held outdoors at the Elizabeth Street Garden in New York City, and down the runway came two dark-haired models twinning in brightly-colored crochet floral maxis. I believe the trend was revived courtesy of those two outfits alone, and ever on top of the latest, Zara has tons of crochet pieces for summer 2020. Of course they do! When I’m looking to shop a trend while it’s hot, I know a quick browse through the Zara site will always show me exactly what I’m looking for.

Some might say crochet is one of those trends that rears its head every single summer, and to an extent, this is true true. I know I have a few ol’ reliable crochet swimsuit coverups and open-front kimonos I love to throw on to jazz up my more basic summer ‘fits. That said, 2020 is seeing the rise of crochet to a much more notable degree—the material is no longer reserved specifically for your old beach coverups, nor your grandma’s even-older doilies. Suddenly, crochet blouses, hair accessories and handbags are the hottest must-shop items.

Dying to try out the look for yourself? Zara has so many cute crochet pieces in stock right now, your friends might start to wonder if you’ve taken up crocheting while social-distancing at home. Let them believe it, I’ll never rat you out! Read on for our top picks.

1. Crocheted Top

This Crocheted Top is mostly neutral, but the hints of olive green and mustard are the perfect pops of color. The zig-zag hem and ruffle trim at the neckline and the sleeves are such sweet details.

2. Crochet Effect Belt

Want to rock the trend over a summer dress you already own? Simple! Just throw on this chunky Crochet Effect Belt to give your go-to an instant 2020 update.

3. Woven Shoulder Bag

I love the chocolate chip cookie color of this Woven Shoulder Bag, and the dark brown shoulder strap gives it an elevated finish. I’d argue that this is the handbag equivalent of a cozy autumn knit.

4. Crochet Collar Sweater

If you’re a lover of old-school fashion, this Crochet Collar Sweater will be right up your alley—but if you prefer a more modern look, there are ways to dress it down, too. Pair with your baggiest light wash boyfriend jeans, espadrilles and a micro purse for a funky twist.

5. Crochet Shopper

This Crochet Shopper is exactly the kind of tote I want to be carrying when I have a meet-cute with my future husband while picking out strawberries at Whole Foods. Know what I mean?

6. Crocheted Pom Pom Sweater

Throw on this Crocheted Pom Pom Sweater with a crisp pair of white jeans on a breezy summer night and expect jealous stares from your sundress-clad friends who swore they “didn’t need to bring a jacket.” Cute and toasty!

7. Crochet Bucket Hat

I’m taking a pic on the beach in my best bikini, a floaty coverup and this Crochet Bucket Hat as soon as possible. It’s not optional! It has to happen.

8. Crocheted Belt Bag

This Crocheted Belt Bag is the cutest piece to throw on with denim shorts for a day of exploring a new city or beach down. Practical and stylish—we love to see it!

9. Crochet Top

This long-sleeved Crochet Top is basically see-through around the daisies, so make sure to wear a neutral bandeau or cami underneath for some coverage. Or, go bold with a bikini top! The choice is yours.

10. Multicolored Crochet Shopper

Last but not least, one final tote. The Multicolored Crochet Shopper is the perfect vibrant accessory for all your simple summer whites. Plus, it’s large enough to fit a beach towel!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.