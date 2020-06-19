21 Gorgeous Crochet Pieces You Can Style All Summer Long

Scroll To See More Images

You know those timeless trends that come back to life every single season, year after year? In my mind, crochet is the summer trend that will never die, and believe me, I have no complaints. Just as I love chunky knits in the winter, I’m drawn to crochet’s cozy (but still lightweight, fun and beachy!) vibes when the warm weather hits. Fortunately, it’s a super easy trend to come by. You don’t have to scour the internet for cute crochet pieces—especially not since I already rounded up 21 irresistible picks below. You’re welcome in advance! Just let me borrow #12, thanks!

While crochet is a forever trend for sure, it’s particularly popular this summer. Designers like Kate Spade played up this fun, textured material in their Spring/Summer 2020 collections, and it’s as good over your swimsuit on the beach as it is coming down the runway. In fact, it makes for a pretty cute handbag, too! There are very few things that don’t look great when done in crochet. Underwear, maybe, but I can’t think of many others.

The truly great thing about crochet is its casual elegance. A crochet material is great for dressing down maxi dresses or going-out tops without making them look too casual. The texture adds plenty of interest, but the overall vibe is laid-back and breezy. Just what you want when curating your summer essentials!

Below, read on for 21 pieces you didn’t know you needed. Viva la crochet, baby!

1. Rainbow Crochet Coverup

If neutral crochet isn’t your thing, this rainbow coverup should suit your vibrant style.

2. Crochet Tote

Throwing on a cute crochet handbag will elevate any simple summer look.

3. Striped Crop Top

A stripey crop top in a crochet fabric gives off such laid-back, beachy summer vibes.

4. Crochet Beach Pants

Pro Tip: if your thighs chafe in a flowy coverup or you just like a little more coverage, beach pants are the move. I’m obsessed with this white crochet pair!

5. Black & White Slip Dress

Throw on this Eloquii Crochet Slip Dress with your strappiest black sandals for a great summer night out look.

6. Crochet Drawstring Bag

The Sak’s Sayulita Drawstring Bag is the perfect grab-and-go bag to fit some sunnies and sunscreen.

7. Crochet Bralette

The Free People Adella Bralette comes in a ton of colors, and the crochet detailing is gorgeous.

8. Crochet Bikini

Is this cute crochet swimsuit not a total hidden gem?! Plus, it comes in multiple colors, as well as a one-piece version.

9. Crochet Sandals

Ditch your basic flip flops for these adorable Pia Crocheted Slide Sandals, also available in pink.

10. Crochet Coverup

A poolside essential, this Harhay Beach Coverup is the kind of thing you’ll wear on repeat.

11. Crochet Black Tank

This ASTR The Label Everly Crop Camisole is just begging to be paired with denim cutoffs, a slip skirt, or even some wide-leg palazzo pants!

12. Rounded Crochet Handbag

The Mali + Lili Rachel Crochet Half Moon Bag is the perfect statement handbag for summer, available in three colors.

13. Patterned Midi Dress

The 4SI3NNA Dominique Crochet Midi Dress looks handmade and expensive. A total steal at just over $100!

14. Crochet Swimsuit

This striped crochet swimsuit from Aerie is seriously too cute. I love the ring detail on the top and bottoms!

15. Crochet Bag With Tassel

The Molodo Crochet Tote is large enough to fit everything you need for a summer day full of adventure.

16. White Airy Coverup

A wider-knit crochet piece like this Wander Agio Beach Dress allows you to show some skin.

17. Crochet Block Heels

OK, I have a serious crush on these Jeffrey Campbell Mixup Block Heel Slide Sandals. Major ’70s fashion vibes!

18. Black Crochet Bikini

Plus-size gals, meet your new favorite swimsuit! The Torrid Black Crochet Wireless Bikini is here to slay.

19. Crochet Kimono

Throw this gorgeous Marnie Crochet Kimono from Anthropologie over any look for instant beach babe vibes.

20. Crochet Visor

This is a serious summertime staple. Ditch your old baseball cap and put on the A New Day Crochet Visor Hat ASAP.

21. Crochet Maxi

Last but not least, a dreamy maxi dress with a crochet bodice. The Lilbetter Backless Dress is so good!

