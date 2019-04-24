StyleCaster
37 Crochet Pieces That'll Take You on a Vicarious Beachside Vacation

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Alyssa Crane.

Few trends are texture-based. More often than not, we collectively take cues about what colors to wear, what prints to fill our closets with, what silhouettes will take our day-to-day from drab to delightful. But spring’s crochet clothes trend has left us all with an increased focus on—and appreciation of—dynamic textiles.

This generation of trendy crochet clothing first entered the zeitgeist in September, when a handful of designers showed crochet pieces in their Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week collections. At the time, temperatures were just beginning to sink from their summer highs into breezy fall lows, and then frigid winter low-lows—giving us little room to pay attention to a woven clothing movement. Sure, knits are a thing come the year’s coldest seasons, but the kind of crochet pieces designers had in mind were far more loosely woven, more vibrant and all-around more lightweight. These were crochet clothes fit for spring and summer (not at all a surprise, considering they were debuted at Spring/Summer fashion week), and we’ve spent the past six months just waiting for the weather to warm so we could finally embrace the trend we’d been eyeing since fall.

Now that the sun is shining with some consistency, crochet clothes feel veritably relevant to our everyday lives. Crochet dresses can weave a little textured flare into our otherwise-structured work wardrobes. Crochet pants can keep us cozy as we lounge around at home—and can double as swim cover-ups any time we’re lucky enough to hit the beach or pool. Crochet crop tops look like they were designed with festival season in mind. And even crochet swimsuits—a seeming oxymoron—are on offer, proving there’s no wrong way to do crochet. Don’t mind us—we’re just perusing our budgets to see whether there’s an upper limit on how much woven clothing we can buy.

1. Limited Edition Floral Crochet Sweater, $59.90 at Zara

1. Limited Edition Floral Crochet Sweater, $59.90 at Zara

A fresh take on spring florals.

2. Two-Piece Crochet Short, $14 at ASOS

2. Two-Piece Crochet Short, $14 at ASOS

Perfect for music festivals, beachy getaways and days so humid you can’t fathom wearing anything else.

3. Crocheted Dress, $39.90 at Zara

3. Crocheted Dress, $39.90 at Zara

A dress that makes the most of spring’s crochet trend—while giving a nod to spring’s tie-dye trend, too.

4. Robin Piccone Crochet One-Piece Swimsuit, $158 at Anthropologie

4. Robin Piccone Crochet One-Piece Swimsuit, $158 at Anthropologie

We told you crochet swimsuits were on the menu.

5. LPA Crochet High-Waist Culotte, $178 at Revolve

5. LPA Crochet High-Waist Culotte, $178 at Revolve

Introducing: your new favorite swim cover-up.

6. Simply Perfect Crochet Tote, $38 at Free People

6. Simply Perfect Crochet Tote, $38 at Free People

Reuse-able grocery bag and statement accessory all in one.

7. Mix and Match Crochet High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $10 at ASOS

7. Mix and Match Crochet High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $10 at ASOS

There are, in fact, so many crochet swimsuits on offer there’s actually a little variation to be had.

8. Suncatcher Kimono, $248 at Free People

8. Suncatcher Kimono, $248 at Free People

For the lover of layers who respects the power of humidity too much to wear sleeves.

9. Harlow Strappy Tie-Back Sweater Crop Top, $69 at Urban Outfitters

9. Harlow Strappy Tie-Back Sweater Crop Top, $69 at Urban Outfitters

A going-out top perfect for spring and summer’s hottest nights.

10. St. Tropez Midi Skirt, $148 at Free People

10. St. Tropez Midi Skirt, $148 at Free People

So obsessed with this midi skirt we’ve already thought up, like, 17 ways to wear it.

11. Serendipity Scalloped Tie-Back Tank Top, $44 at Urban Outfitters

11. Serendipity Scalloped Tie-Back Tank Top, $44 at Urban Outfitters

A bralette, crafted for the crochet era.

12. Hole Lot of Leavin' Crochet Crop Top and Shorts, $24 at Nasty Gal

12. Hole Lot of Leavin’ Crochet Crop Top and Shorts, $24 at Nasty Gal

Festival season beckons.

13. Kira Hand Stitched Crochet Kaftan, $228 at Free People

13. Kira Hand Stitched Crochet Kaftan, $228 at Free People

The perfect low-maintenance statement look to get you through spring and summer.

14. Desert Dazed Bodysuit, $168 at Free People

14. Desert Dazed Bodysuit, $168 at Free People

Subtly sexy—and the sleeves are too fun to pass up.

15. Contrasting Dress, $39.90 at Zara

15. Contrasting Dress, $39.90 at Zara

In case you’re more into crochet details than all-over crochet pieces.

16. Pretty Pointelle Pant, $69.95 at Free People

16. Pretty Pointelle Pant, $69.95 at Free People

Pants so cute you’ll want to live in them—and so cozy you probably could.

17. Superdown Effie Crochet Top, $34 at Revolve

17. Superdown Effie Crochet Top, $34 at Revolve

Because low-key summer tank tops are always a good idea.

18. Crocheted Dress, $69.90 at Zara

18. Crocheted Dress, $69.90 at Zara

A crocheted dress worthy of date night.

19. Heeled Woven Sandals, $89.90 at Zara

19. Heeled Woven Sandals, $89.90 at Zara

The perfect cherry on top of any already cute AF spring/summer ensemble.

20. Be Bright Back Crochet Shorts, $20 at Nasty Gal

20. Be Bright Back Crochet Shorts, $20 at Nasty Gal

Four words: Rainbow. Crochet. Matching. Set.

21. Balloon-Sleeve Crochet Sweater, $45 at ASOS

21. Balloon-Sleeve Crochet Sweater, $45 at ASOS

A sweater fit for the calendar’s warmest months.

22. Millie Crochet Halter Cropped Tank Top, $4.99 at Urban Outfitters

22. Millie Crochet Halter Cropped Tank Top, $4.99 at Urban Outfitters

Sure to play well with your go-to denim shorts, your favorite jeans or—let’s be real—any other bottom in your closet.

23. Lioness Despacito Metallic Open-Knit Maxi Dress, $89 at Urban Outfitters

23. Lioness Despacito Metallic Open-Knit Maxi Dress, $89 at Urban Outfitters

A crochet dress that brings the red carpet’s naked dress into the mainstream.

24. Crochet Lace Beach Two-Piece, $28 at ASOS

24. Crochet Lace Beach Two-Piece, $28 at ASOS

Simultaneously luxe and beachy—swim cover-up goals.

25. Majorelle Freely Lace-Up, $198 at Revolve

25. Majorelle Freely Lace-Up, $198 at Revolve

An aughts silhouettte, rendered in a way that feels totally 2019-friendly.

26. Crochet Lotus Clutch, $59 at & Other Stories

26. Crochet Lotus Clutch, $59 at & Other Stories

The perfect clutch to carry at any party you find yourself at this season.

27. Come This Sway Crochet Crop Top, $30 at Nasty Gal

27. Come This Sway Crochet Crop Top, $30 at Nasty Gal

Buy for festival season. Then, become so obsessed with it you’re finding excuses to wear it after.

28. Limited Edition Crocheted Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

28. Limited Edition Crocheted Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

Of course crochet jumpsuits are on the menu.

29. Kim Scrunch Bikini Top, $118 at Free People

29. Kim Scrunch Bikini Top, $118 at Free People

Never knew we could love a crocheted bikini this much.

30. Kaia Crochet Shorts, $110 at Free People

30. Kaia Crochet Shorts, $110 at Free People

They may not be super practical, but they’re comfy, OK?

31. Metallic Crochet Swing Top, $38 at Topshop

31. Metallic Crochet Swing Top, $38 at Topshop

Buying this and styling it exactly like so.

32. Free People Winding Road Tank, $108 at Revolve

32. Free People Winding Road Tank, $108 at Revolve

A tank that makes a statement without requiring much (or any) styling effort from you.

33. Striped Crochet Halter Top, $11.99 at Forever 21

33. Striped Crochet Halter Top, $11.99 at Forever 21

Crochet bralettes are a spring/summer classic, trend or not.

34. Crocheted Round Crossbody Box Bag, $59.90 at Zara

34. Crocheted Round Crossbody Box Bag, $59.90 at Zara

Is it possible to have too many crossbodies come spring and summer? We’re pretty sure the answer is no.

35. Striped Crochet Romper, $18.99 at Forever 21

35. Striped Crochet Romper, $18.99 at Forever 21

Honestly, cute enough to tuck into jeans if it’s breezy AF out.

36. River Island Crochet Knitted Crop Top, $29 at ASOS

36. River Island Crochet Knitted Crop Top, $29 at ASOS

Because the only thing that could make a crochet matching set better is tasseled trim.

37. Lemon Drop Crochet Swim Cover-Up, $52 at Lulus

37. Lemon Drop Crochet Swim Cover-Up, $52 at Lulus

So colorful you might just catch yourself smiling every time you look in the mirror.

 

