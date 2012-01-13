Critics’ Choice Awards: Red Carpet Looks That Had Us Go Whoa

We’ve said it once, we’ll say it again: dressing for an award ceremony is no easy feat. Getting picked apart by commentators who don’t know the concept of tact can be more than nerve-wracking (we would expect, we’ve only strolled a red carpet in our best daydreams).

With the season of ceremonies officially under way, we’ve already noticed a fair chunk of looks we were pretty stoked to see. We can’t imagine picking a gown that would be comfortable to sit in for hours at a time we reserve our dresses solely for the dance floor.

In any case, it seems like after the wrist-slapping from the People’s Choice Awards fashion flops, the celebs reeled it back in to look (mostly) stunning for last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards. Check out the slideshow to get an idea of our favorite trends from last night’s shindig.

What do you think will be the most popular looks for the Golden Globes?We’ve definitely got our thoughts, what are yours?

Photos courtesy of Sipa.