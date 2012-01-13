Critics’ Choice Awards: Red Carpet Looks That Had Us Go Whoa

We’ve said it once, we’ll say it again: dressing for an award ceremony is no easy feat. Getting picked apart by commentators who don’t know the concept of tact can be more than nerve-wracking (we would expect, we’ve only strolled a red carpet in our best daydreams).
With the season of ceremonies officially under way, we’ve already noticed a fair chunk of looks we were pretty stoked to see. We can’t imagine picking a gown that would be comfortable to sit in for hours at a time we reserve our dresses solely for the dance floor.
In any case, it seems like after the wrist-slapping from the People’s Choice Awards fashion flops, the celebs reeled it back in to look (mostly) stunning for last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards. Check out the slideshow to get an idea of our favorite trends from last night’s shindig.
What do you think will be the most popular looks for the Golden Globes?We’ve definitely got our thoughts, what are yours?
Photos courtesy of Sipa.
Prim 'n' Proper: Anna O'Reilly looked flirtaciously fabulous in this conservatively cut dress. We love the classic 1950s silhouette updated slightly by the introduction of a meringue yellow in the skirt.
Continuing on with the ladylike trend, Chloe Moretz looked adorably chic in her Chanel number. Well played, Chloe, well played.
Flower Power: Elle Fanning knocked us out with her Rodarte (her label crush) dreamy full-length dress printed with sunflowers. We love how she managed to not be swallowed by the dress (we've lost a good few to that problem).
We can't get enough of how Elizabeth Olsen seconded this hippie-chic look in her Pucci dress. Martha Marcy May Marlene might have been totally disturbing, but these threads are anything but that.
Jewel-ry Is A Girl's Best Friend: We love that color dominated a lot of the red carpet. We were especially blown away by the saturated jewel tones. Emma Stone was a knock-out in her Jason Wu gown, which vibrated with the killer color combo.
Wendi McLendon-Covey looks like a stone fox in the rich navy gown she sported last night. We say yes.
Winter Whites: This may be our favorite trend for the season. Shailene Woodley channels Calvin Klein circa 1990s in her sleek and minimal dress.
Stacy Keibler continues on with the sick snow white trend in her simple gown. Wowzas.