20 Must-See Looks From The 2014 Critics’ Choice Awards

Julie Gerstein
by
We’re officially in the midst of awards season, with means pouring over endless red carpet looks and analyzing what the stars are wearing. Last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards were no exception. While Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto were big winners for their work in “Dallas Buyers Club” (and “12 Years A Slave” took home Best Picture accolades), we happen to think Lupita Nyong’o, Amy Adams, and Adele Exarchopoulos were big winners on the carpet.

MORE: How Lupita Nyong’o Claimed Her Place As Fashion’s New ‘It’ Girl 

Of course, Nyong’o also happened to win the Critics’ Choice award for best supporting actress for her role in “12 Years A Slave” (we’re sure she didn’t mind picking up that acolade). Cate Blanchett, who looked stunning (per the usual) in Lanvin, also picked up an award for best actress for her role in “Blue Jasmine.” And Sandra Bullock, who also wore Lanvin, won big for “best actress in an action movie” for her role in “Gravity.”

MORE: Who is Margot Robbie? 6 Things To Know About the Sexy New Star

There were scant few bad looks on the carpet, though we’re a bit surprised that relative newcomer Margot Robbie chose to go with a jumpsuit. Bold, or bad move? Take a look and tell us what you think!

Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Amy Adams in Roland Mouret.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in Lanvin.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock in Lanvin. 

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Brie Larson in Escada.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Elisabeth Rohm in Carmen Marc Valvo.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kristen Bell in Pamela Roland.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Julia Roberts in Juan Carlos Obando (and sunglasses!).

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Margot Robbie in Elie Saab. 

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey in Azzedine Alaia.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy in a custom dress she designed herself. 

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Christina Applegate in Marchesa.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Nina Ricci.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Juliette Lewis in Zac Posen.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Julia Louis Dreyfus in Reem Acra. 

Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images

Abigail Breslin in Badgley Mischka. 

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Camila Alves in Paula Ke. 

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Julie Delpy in Romona Keveza.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Adele Exarchopoulos in Louis Vuitton. 

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Meryl Streep in Stella McCartney.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

