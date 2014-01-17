20 Must-See Looks From The 2014 Critics’ Choice Awards

We’re officially in the midst of awards season, with means pouring over endless red carpet looks and analyzing what the stars are wearing. Last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards were no exception. While Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto were big winners for their work in “Dallas Buyers Club” (and “12 Years A Slave” took home Best Picture accolades), we happen to think Lupita Nyong’o, Amy Adams, and Adele Exarchopoulos were big winners on the carpet.

MORE: How Lupita Nyong’o Claimed Her Place As Fashion’s New ‘It’ Girl

Of course, Nyong’o also happened to win the Critics’ Choice award for best supporting actress for her role in “12 Years A Slave” (we’re sure she didn’t mind picking up that acolade). Cate Blanchett, who looked stunning (per the usual) in Lanvin, also picked up an award for best actress for her role in “Blue Jasmine.” And Sandra Bullock, who also wore Lanvin, won big for “best actress in an action movie” for her role in “Gravity.”

MORE: Who is Margot Robbie? 6 Things To Know About the Sexy New Star

There were scant few bad looks on the carpet, though we’re a bit surprised that relative newcomer Margot Robbie chose to go with a jumpsuit. Bold, or bad move? Take a look and tell us what you think!