Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daughter Just Came Home After Her Twin Brother Died in Childbirth

Welcome home. Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter came home with her mother and father. The news comes after Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announced that their twin son died in childbirth.

Ronaldo posted the precious moment on Instagram surrounded by his family. “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻”

The couple announced that they were expecting twins in October 2021. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed,” the Manchester United soccer player’s post read. The couple also posted a gender reveal on the social media app on December 2021. “Where life begins and love never ends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed.” Ronaldo’s children popped the two balloons revealing that the twins were a boy and a girl.

However, on April 18, 2022, the couple released a joint statement about the death of their newborn son. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Celebrities and athletes sent their condolences to the couple. Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt commented on their Instagram Post, “🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿.” Ronaldo’s team Manchester United replied back on the post, “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time, @Cristiano ❤️”

The couple met in 2016 while Rodriguez was working in a shop in Argentina as a shop assistant. Ronaldo has three kids from previous relationships, Cristiano Jr, 11, and twins, Mateo and Eva, 4. Rodriguez and Ronaldo have one daughter, Alana, born 2018.