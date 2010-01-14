Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Beckham’s Place in Armani Ads

Smoldering hot soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is the new face of Armani underwear, taking the place of David Beckham. Although we’re a bit teary eyed to see Beckham step away from body-hugging undergarments, we can’t deny our excitement for Ronaldo to take over!

Ronaldo strips down to barely-there Armani briefs, showcasing his seriously hot bod! It’s no wonder his fitness routine includes nothing short of 3,000 sit-ups per day — we don’t recommend attempting this at home folks.

The campaign was shot in black and white by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Furthermore, Ronaldo had Giorgio Armani himself stating that, “a great looking man such as Ronaldo is the essence of youth — a spontaneous, exciting, real maverick.” And that just about sums up what the ads portray — coming soon to a magazine near you!

