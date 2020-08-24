Cristiano Ronaldo May Be Engaged to Model Georgina Rodriguez Based on This Clue

Off the market? Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez may be engaged based on a clue on Instagram. The couple, who have been dating since 2016, sparked engagement rumors on Saturday, August 30, when Ronaldo’s girlfriend posted a romantic photo of her and her beau with the caption, “YESSS 🌹.”

The photo showed Ronaldo and Rodriguez arm in arm as the Juventus player covered his girlfriend’s hand with his hand, which led followers to believe that the two are engaged. Ronaldo, for is part, reposted the same photo on his Instagram with the caption, “Mi amor.”

“Are you engaged,” one user asked on Rodriguez’s post. Another commented ring and surprise face emojis, “OMG IS THIS WHAT WE ALL THINK?” Others simply responded with, “Congrats.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez, a model from Spain, started dating in November 2016 after they met at a Gucci store in Madrid where Rodriguez worked. The two reunited at the VIP area of a Dolce & Gabbana event days later. In May 2020, Rodriguez hinted that she and Ronaldo were expecting their second child together after she posted a photo on her Instagram Story with words, “Baby Girl,” typed above a heart wrapped in a bow emoji. Ronaldo and Rodriguez welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, in November 2017. Ronaldo is also the father to three other children: sons Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 10, Mateo Ronaldo, 3, and daughter, Eva Maria Dos Santos, 3.

In a previous interview with The Sun, Rodriguez called her first meeting with Ronaldo “love at first sight.” “Our first meeting was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant,” she said at the time. “Days later, we saw each other again at another brand’s event. “It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment. It was love at first sight for both.”

The model also talked about her first interaction with the footballer in a 2020 interview with Grazia, where she revealed that she was “trembling” when she first laid eyes on her now-boyfriend. “His height, his body, his beauty caught my attention. I was trembling in front of him, but a spark ignited,” she said. “I am very shy and perhaps this stirred me more in front of a person who, with one glance, had touched me deeply. Then after, the way Cristiano treats me, cares for me and loves me did the rest.”

However, their relationship hasn’t been without its issues. Rodriguez also told Grazia that her life changed once her relationship with Ronaldo became public.

“The situation became unbearable. People were chasing me. They called me on the phone, reporters came to the boutique pretending to be customers ..Little by little I started working behind the counter to curb the aggressive curiosity of the press,” she said. “At one time it was unsustainable: I changed, but still they were all over me. I can’t go out safely because there is always someone who wants to photograph me. That’s why I always have to worry about my safety.”

Still, in the end, Rodriguez confessed that her relationship is worth it, despite the negative attention she may now receive. “He is the only one who manages to excite me during a game. I am fortunate to be the partner of the best football player of all time. When he is on the field I experience an infinite number of emotions. He doesn’t have any rivals,” she said.