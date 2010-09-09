Cristian Siriano’s Red Hot Runway; Gap’s New Collaborator Might Surprise You

SITES WE LOVE:

Singer, designer and NOW Project Runway guest judge? As per this morning’s Project Runway fashion show, it seems that Jessica Simpson is taking the place as this year’s Faith Hill? (NYMag)

Not made of glass? Well, apparently Christina Hendricks’ legs are! Seriously though, where are they? When Photoshop strikes; a disaster. (Styleite)

First Lanvin and H&M (woo-hoo!) now Gap and Valentino? We don’t really understand the thought process with this one, but we guess we shouldn’t knock it ’til we see it. (Fashionista)

Feathers, scarves, macaroons, notebooks, pencils and more of the coolest Fashion Week invites. (Refinery29)

SoHo is full of artsy and luxurious stores, and we’re beyond excited for the new addition, coming to you courtesy of Chanel. (WWD)

TWITTER:

RT @womensweardaily Red alert at Christian Siriano.#csirianopic#nyfw http://twitpic.com/2msa8m



YEAH, because he and his collection are hot hot hot.



RT @Coutortured Seriously?http://plixi.com/p/44107500



Please don’t tell us that is an attendee of a Fashion Week event. Please, NO. Would Anna approve?



RT @MBFashionWeek Did you catch the @ruffian_NY show?! Heres what you missed!http://bit.ly/dcawip



Gorgeous. LOVE IT. Want it. Must have it now.



RT @FNOnyc Need a ride during#FNO? Look out for the @Paylessinsider bus, offering free rides 2 shoppers in NYC! 4 more info visit http://bit.ly/ba3Xf9

Now we can wear our heels! Ok, who are we kidding… we were never planning on ditching those babies.