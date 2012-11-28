Expect To See Kate Middleton Wearing Lots Of J. Crew: Brand To Open First Store in London

Anyone with a pulse likely is aware of the epic transformation J.Crew has undergone in recent years, largely due to its creative director, Jenna Lyons, who’s more “sequins” than “roll-neck sweaters.” Apart from completely overhauling its image and inventory, the label also started showing at New York Fashion Week last year for the first time—a move likely done to elevate the brand to the haute fashion crowd since outside buyers—except those from luxury website Net-a-Porter—can’t actually order any of the clothes (yet, anyway!).

Now, Women’s Wear Daily is reporting that the next step in the mostly-mass-market label’s agenda is global expansion, with plans to open its first store outside the U.S. later this year. According to WWD, J. Crew chose London’s Regent Street for its first international location, with a 17,000-square-foot space that will house separate women’s and men’s stores, as well as a Crewcuts section, the brand’s children’s line.

“London was an easy decision—it’s a place where people understand and respect the integrity of great style and great design,” J.Crew’s chairman and chief executive Millard “Mickey” Drexler told WWD.

Great news for London residents, but it’s also sort of bad news, as well: It’s a safe bet that Kate Middleton—a noted fan of high-street stores like LK Bennett and Zara—will be rocking J.Crew on the regular, which means everything she touches will sell out at lightening speed.