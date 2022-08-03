5 Crew-Cut Tanks That Shout Sporty Chic—Including the Perfect White Top on Sale for $17

Scroll To See More Images

Every change of season comes with apartment cleaning, a wardrobe revamp, and ultimately having to store away your beloved clothing staples of the season’s past. But to keep things consistent, you can always count on a classic tank as an article of clothing that remains a year-round staple.

Whether it’s a boiling New York City summer day or a crisp Fall afternoon, a crew-cut tank goes perfectly as is or even paired with your favorite off-the-shoulder knit sweater. I for one, always go for the look of a basic crew tank. Why? Simply because of its versatile nature. Plus, there’s absolutely no way it’ll dress you down.

You see, a problem area of my own has always been my broad shoulders—hence, the off-the-shoulder knitted sweater ode given above. I’m always looking for a stylish way to accentuate my broad build while finding every excuse in the book not to wear a bra. Truth, I promise.

If you’re in the market for a crew tank to pair with your favorite oversized blazer and gold chain necklace (look, I’m already creating outfits in my head) or simply looking for a good basic to wear all year around, look no further than the five options below. Every tank listed is lightweight, airy and ultra flattering to a tee.

Boys Lie Ribbed Sea Tank

I call this the baby boy tank. The Boys Lie logo is patched to perfection right in the middle, giving off a sporty feel. Take it from personal experience—broad shoulders and all, I am constantly searching for staple pieces that flatter my build and can be dressed up as well as dressed down with sneakers.

Gap Rib Halter Tank Top

We all need a classic white halter tank in our wardrobe. Grab this one while it’s on sale for $17.

Banana Republic Ribbed Racer Tank

The Ribbed Racer Tank comes in 14 colors and is currently 30 percent off. Cotton wash and all, Banana Republic fabric absolutely never fails.

Alo Yoga Airlift Fuse Bra Tank

Sporty, flirty and daringly flattering. This supportive olive top features an open back accent and halters all the way up to the neckline.

Abercrombie Essential Scuba Tank

A ribbed and relaxed muscle tank with an ultra cut-out flare, this Abercrombie essential comes in 12 colors, including the dreamiest lime green tint.