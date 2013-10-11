Who Is Cressida Bonas? 5 Things To Know About Prince Harry’s Potential Future Wife

Will Cressida Bonas make an honest man out of Prince Harry, or the “party prince” as he’s been labeled by some? According to The Telegraph, friends of the couple of over of a year are saying 24-year-old Cressida (Cressy or Cress, as she’s often called by friends), has finally overcome her fears of marrying into the royal family, and it’s only a matter of time before the 29-year-old prince puts a ring on it.

Considering her young age and the pressures (read: perks) of being a princess, friends are saying it took a great deal of persistence on Harry’s part to get the care-free Cressida to come around to the idea. The eligible bachelor, however, has been vocal about his desire to have a family like his older bro, telling Katie Couric, he’s simply looking for the “right person.”

So, if said “person” is in fact Bonas, we think we ought to get a little more acquainted with the potential future princess, especially if the prince proposes as early as 2014, like some reports are suggesting. Here are five things you need to know about the petite blonde who has captured Prince Harry‘s heart, much to the chagrin of many we’re certain.

1. She’s no commoner.

Indeed, it was her close friend Princess Eugenie who introduced Bonas to the prince in May 2012. Moreover, her mother, Lady Mary-Gaye Georgiana Lorna Curzon (that’s a mouthful), happens to be an heir to the wealthy Curzon banking family, while her dad, Jeffrey Bonas, is an entrepreneur.

2. She’s a patron of the arts.

Though the couple go to great lengths to avoid being photographed together, their recent dates in London made headlines. Where did they go you ask? Harry and Cress went to see James Blunt in concert one night, and attended the award-winning musical, “The Book of Mormon” another evening.

3. She’s athletic.

Like her potential future sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, Bonas is very athletic. She’s an alum of Leeds University and the Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. Moreover, in February 2013, she skied the Swiss slopes with boyfriend Harry.

4. She’s trendy — and a trend-setter.

Photos of Bonas show her pulling-off two major trends: denim overalls and sneakers. Sartorially speaking, she tends to lean towards bohemian style dresses and sporty separates, which compliment her small frame. She’s also a big proponent of the scrunchie, rocking one in virtually every picture. We’re predicting it won’t be long before she crashes a scrunchie retailers website, which is what happens everytime good ol’ Kate wears, well, anything really. That said, we’re still on the fence over whether to love her or hate her for perhaps resuscitating this ’80s trend.

5. She has ties with his ex.

As fate would have it, Harry’s leading lady attended Leeds University With Harry’s ex-girfriend of five years, Chelsea Davy. Despite their on-again, off-again relationship that culminated in 2009, Davy and the Prince are on good terms, and she was a guest at the royal wedding in April 2011. Guess the royals are better than the rest of us.