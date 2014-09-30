Watch the Seriously Creepy Maroon 5 Video Everyone’s Talking About

We’ve been interpreting Maroon 5’s “Animals” as a sexy love song since we first heard it, thanks to Adam Levine’s lyrics that include: “Baby I’m praying on you tonight, hunt you down and eat you alive, just like animals, animals, like animals.”

That is, until we watched the very creepy video for the song, which was just released. In it, Levine plays a butcher, who comes across a woman (played by Levine’s supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo). After meeting her, he begins to stalk her, standing outside of her apartment in the rain taking photos of her, hanging out in a meat locker covered in blood (because that is totally normal), and then following the women into a nightclub, and climbing into bed with her while she’s sleeping. Given that this is Levine, he naturally had to find a way to work in his wife in underwear just to show off to the world how seriously hot she is. Also, he spends a bulk of the video without his shirt on.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think in the comments below!