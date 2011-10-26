Creatures of the Night

Steven Rojas, Director of Social Media

What does GrandLife do in creating this community between the Soho and Tribeca Grand Hotels?

We work closely with artists, designers, DJs, musicians that really have their roots in NYC culture, and I dont want to say deviant, but definitely not your run of the mill people. Its creative types, trouble makers, and everything in between. We just kind of bring that to the Hotels...we give them a stage to do their art, or play their music, or DJ, or throw a party. And then through the website we really amplify that to our guests and anyone searching a little bit off the beaten path.

Can you give us examples of some of these platforms or events?

During Fashion Week, for example, the GrandLife Team, led by Tommy [Saleh], headed out to London and Paris, and we do these events called The is New York. And we take established and unestablished DJs, hosts, artists, musicians, and basically take them from one place to another, and give them this British/French platform to host New-York-style parties at these places. And it works out really well because when you go to Paris for Fashion Week, and you have Harley [Viera Newton] and The MisShapes, and Mike Nouveau, and Franco [V], and Tommy and myself, and Mandy [Brooks] and every New Yorker you see out in our usual riff-raff night, you wanna be there and say, Oh, were all in Paris. Lets go party. And then the French people come, and it become this fun, crazy, debaucherous, family good timeits good.

You guys incorporate fashion bloggers with a lot of the GrandLife events. Whats the reasoning behind it?

I think its Tommy, the hotel(s), myself includedwe all appreciate what these kids are doing. You look at the lens through Bryanboy, or Susie Bubble, or Phil Oh, and you see what they see and get a feel of not just one persons perspective, but a bunch of other people. Theyre creative types so why not bring together these people who...all share a common goal at the end of the night. We all want to have fun and listen to good music, and be around like minded individuals who care about the same stuff you do. I think the hotel aims to bridge the gap between, not just that bubble but other bubbles too. Have hosts that normally wouldn't know who Bryanboy is, and have a DJ come in and play this music that theyre not used to but we know theyre gonna like.