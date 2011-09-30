The Creative Minds Behind Penelope and Coco

Design team Marisa Spinella and Arielle Vavasseur are the creative forces behind the LA based shoe brand Penelope and Coco. Marisa, in a frustrating effort to find shoes that were the perfect balance of masculine and feminine aesthetics, turned to her creativity. She developed sketches for the ‘Classic Boot Collection,’ which became the basis for Penelope and Coco’s first venture.

Penelope and Coco has come a long way since then. The brand is currently sold in contemporary Los Angeles based specialty stores like American Rag and Satine Boutique, and internationally at JADES 24. The entire collection — past and present — can also be purchased online. Check out our interview with Spinella and Vavasseur below and click through to take a peek at our favorite shoes from the collection.





What’s the inspiration behind Penelope and Coco?

Penelope and Coco is inspired by individual style. We believe that everyone has an alter ego that is an extension of who one is, how he or she dresses, the music they listen to etc. We express our alter egos as Penelope: a detail-oriented, classic beauty, and Coco: an unconventional, eccentric creature. These particular personas create the inspiration behind the brand.

How would you describe your collection’s aesthetic?

We always offer a constant within every collection, which is quality, handmade footwear that will remain wearable for our customer’s season after season. With that being said, we consistently bring an exciting and young vibe to our designs. Penelope and Coco could be described as unconventionally chic & modern classic sophistication.

What’s the best part of designing your collection?

The best part of designing our collections is seeing the final sample. From creating the inspiration board, hunting the perfect materials, working in the factory, and correcting samples; there is nothing more satisfying than seeing that hard work in a physical form-especially when it is exactly what I’ve visualized in my head for months!

What trends are you excited about this season?

This fall, we are obsessing over maxi skirts, chunky knits, cozy sweaters, and the perfect flap bag by The Row! For SS12, we love the use of acid bright colors and splashy florals! We also adore the feminine silhouettes and full skirts; this look combined with more masculine inspired footwear creates exactly what Penelope and Coco is all about!