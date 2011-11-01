Creative Growth: Support a Great Cause & Enter Our Giveaway!

GIVEAWAY:Before clicking through the Creative Growth lookbook,leave your namein the comments section below for a chance to win one of the t-shirts! Winner will be contacted by Friday, November 4th.

It’s always a win-win situation when you can find an adorable buy that does a little good for the world too. Creative Growth, an Oakland-based art center that serves adult artists with developmentmental and physical disabilities does exactly that. This non-profit company has rolled out a whimsical line of t-shirts made by the artists at the center and proceeds from the sales contribute to supporting the Creative Growth cause.

The Holiday 2011 lookbook is full of cute tees, totes and scarves printed with creations by the artists complete with charming dancing ice cream cones and impostor chickens cooking eggs. As the gift-giving season begins to roll around, keep Creative Growth in mind, because not only will you be giving your friends and family some really cute presents, but I can imagine they’ll be feeling all warm and tingly inside whenever they wear them.

