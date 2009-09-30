Creative Director of SFERRA: Kelly Wearstler

Under Aaron Stewart‘s creative watch, SFERRA has rapidly blossomed into a modern luxury brand. Not only has Stewart guided the re-design of SFERRA’s logo, website and packaging but he is also the primary vision behind the design of the brand. Stewart keeps a keen eye on worldly fabrics and trends without sacrificing quality or comfort. He adopts inspiration from his international journeys and incorporates these findings into the SFERRA collection.

As the Creative Director of SFERRA, I’ve worked on many innovative projects. One of the coolest has been working with famed interior designer, Kelly Wearstler, on her bedding and accessories collections. A common misconception is that someone at Kelly’s level will be a diva. You know what that means…don’t look directly at people, throwing fabric swatches across the table in disgust, “the latte is not hot enough!” Kelly is the polar opposite and completely down-to-earth.

When I once asked her if she was best dressed in high school she looked at me, cocking her head to the side and said “are you kidding me? I was a hick.” Kelly has made an amazing life for herself, successfully balancing marriage, children, and a high profile career. Whenever I’m working on a new collection with her, I’m continually blown away by her wicked sense of taste and style. At a recent design meeting I quizzed her on a few of her favorite places, movies, and where she wants to be in 10 years.

1.What is your favorite place in the world?

Paris is one of my favorite cities. I always stay at the Ritz when I travel there. Paris has such amazing food, art, and architecture. Plus, nothing beats the flea market!

2. What are your three favorite movies?

– The original Star Wars movies. – They are my sons’ favorite movies. The visuals are so inspiring.

– E.T. – A Classic. Such a moving film.

– All of the James Bond films of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s– they were just over the top and cool.

3. How has your design aesthetic changed in the last 5 years?

I always remain open to new discoveries, whether it is a local artist, furniture or textile designer; it’s all about being aware of what’s around you and recognizing the beauty in your surroundings– that is what allows you to grow and evolve as a designer. It’s essential to keep moving forward in order to create fresh, original ideas.

4. Is there anything different you’d like to design?

It has always been my dream to venture into fashion, creating clothing, jewelry and accessories. I want to do it all!

5. Every design is unique, where does all the inspiration come from?

My source of inspiration is always changing, but it can be found anywhere. I seek it out in whatever I do, wherever I go, whether it’s through my travels, fashion, film, a day at the museum or art gallery, auction catalogs or my boys’ artwork…

6. Where do you see yourself in ten years?

In ten years, I’d love to have my own lifestyle boutique where I would sell all of my collections, both for interiors and fashion, all in one place.