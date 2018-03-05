StyleCaster
25 Creative Recipes That Will Make You Love Chicken Again

Kristen Bousquet
STYLECASTER | Grilled Chicken Recipes
Photo: The Girl on Bloor

It would be an even more lovely world if we could order takeout every night and stay healthy and excited about food, but sadly that’s not the reality of eating. When it comes time to cook a meal, chicken is one of the easiest meats to prepare and is versatile when you’re sick of the typical chicken parmesan or tacos.

The cooking opportunities with chicken are basically unlimited: You can bake it, fry it, toss it in the crockpot, or roast it. Whether it’s the star of the course or you’re adding it into a dish like spaghetti or salad, chicken tastes good with essentially anything.

So get ready to shake things up in the kitchen with some of our favorite outside-the-box chicken recipes, from one pot baked Greek chicken orzo to a hot buffalo chicken and bacon grilled cheese.

 

STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Instant Pot 20-Minute Chicken Burrito Bowls

Instant Pot 20-Minute Chicken Burrito Bowls

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Sheet Pan Cuban Chicken with Citrus Avocado Salsa

Sheet Pan Cuban Chicken with Citrus Avocado Salsa

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | One Pan Chicken Parmesan Pasta Skillet

One Pan Chicken Parmesan Pasta Skillet

Photo: The Cookie Rookie
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | One Pot Baked Greek Chicken Orzo

One Pot Baked Greek Chicken Orzo

Photo: Recipe Tin Eats
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | One Pot Mexican Chicken and Rice

One Pot Mexican Chicken and Rice

Photo: Recipe Tin Eats
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Avocado Caprese Skillet Chicken

Avocado Caprese Skillet Chicken

Photo: Cooking Classy
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | The Greatest Chicken Satay

The Greatest Chicken Satay

Photo: The Londoner
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Grilled Hasselback Fajita Stuffed Chicken

Grilled Hasselback Fajita Stuffed Chicken

Photo: The Girl On Bloor
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Creamy, Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti

Creamy, Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti

Photo: The Country Cook
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Quick & Easy Creamy Herb Chicken

Quick & Easy Creamy Herb Chicken

Photo: Cafe Delites
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Oven-Fried Coconut Chicken Tenders

Oven-Fried Coconut Chicken Tenders

Photo: The Recipe Critic
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo Stuffed Shells

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo Stuffed Shells

Photo: Tastes Better From Scratch
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Creamy and Cheesy Chicken and Rice

Creamy and Cheesy Chicken and Rice

Photo: A Mindfull Mom
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Stuffed Shells

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Stuffed Shells

Photo: Life in the Lofthouse
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Hot Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Grilled Cheese

Hot Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Grilled Cheese

Photo: Smorgaseats
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Easy Aloha Chicken Dinner

Easy Aloha Chicken Dinner

Photo: Living Well Mom
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | One-Pot Paprika Chicken Thighs

One-Pot Paprika Chicken Thighs

Photo: Reluctant Entertainer
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken

Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken

Photo: Kenan and Kale
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Roast Chicken with Brussels Sprouts

Roast Chicken with Brussels Sprouts

Photo: Souvlaki for the Soul
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Mediterranean Chicken with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Artichokes

Mediterranean Chicken with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Artichokes

Photo: Julia's Album
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Skillet Pineapple BBQ Chicken

Skillet Pineapple BBQ Chicken

Photo: Budget Bytes
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Marshall Field's Chicken Salad Sandwich

Marshall Field's Chicken Salad Sandwich

Photo: Creative Culinary
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Photo: Sweet & Savory
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Instant Pot BBQ Chicken Sliders

Instant Pot BBQ Chicken Sliders

Photo: My Name is Snickerdoodle
STYLECASTER | Creative Chicken Recipes | Aloha Chicken and Rice

Aloha Chicken and Rice

Photo: 12 Tomatoes

