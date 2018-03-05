25 Creative Recipes That Will Make You Love Chicken Again

It would be an even more lovely world if we could order takeout every night and stay healthy and excited about food, but sadly that’s not the reality of eating. When it comes time to cook a meal, chicken is one of the easiest meats to prepare and is versatile when you’re sick of the typical chicken parmesan or tacos.

The cooking opportunities with chicken are basically unlimited: You can bake it, fry it, toss it in the crockpot, or roast it. Whether it’s the star of the course or you’re adding it into a dish like spaghetti or salad, chicken tastes good with essentially anything.

So get ready to shake things up in the kitchen with some of our favorite outside-the-box chicken recipes, from one pot baked Greek chicken orzo to a hot buffalo chicken and bacon grilled cheese.