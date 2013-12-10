How to Create a Winter Wonderland in Your Home

Bored with the usual heavy green and red holiday decorations for this year? Keep the standard decorations boxed up and think snow!

A wintry theme is a fresh way to decoratewithout being holiday specific. Imagine a snowy hillside, all white…and blue! Think of the palest blues to deeper blues to accent sparkly whites and silver. Use just clear, cool blues rather than turquoise or violet tones.

Here are some tips to create a fresh winter wonderland inside your home for the holidays.

1. Collect new or vintage tree ornaments in silver, white, and pale blue. I suggest displaying on a white tablecloth or filling a large clear glass vase, bowl, or glass tray with them. Mix shiny ornaments with satin or glitter finishes and mix up the sizes!

2. White and silver trees and branches create a woodsy feel. Choose an artificial holiday tree in white or silver like the vintage ones from the 1950s and ‘60s. Decorate with only blue, white, or silver shapes. Add strings of shiny silver beads, along with white and blue lights.

If you don’t have room for a traditional sized tree, paint garlands or bare branches white or silver. While the paint is still wet, sprinkle silver glitter on the branches, but only if you don’t mind a little glitter on the table. Display in a large, sturdy vase on the floor or a table, or as a centerpiece. Decorate with ornaments and even battery powered LED lights.

3. Transform your furniture into snowdrifts. Change out your throw pillows, blankets, and area rugs for fluffy white ones. Add silver or white ribbon, garlands, strings of beads, or crystal icicles to door frames, stair railings and chandeliers. Be careful not to create an electrical hazard however…don’t add metal ornaments to any electric light fixtures! And use a white and silver tree skirt.

4. Remember how to make snowflakes out of paper? Well, it’s still fun! Enlist the kids, and make a lot of them in different sizes out of white, blue, and silver wrapping paper or felt, and spread out on white bedspreads and tablecloths, or directly onto furniture. No need to attach them permanently! You can also tape these snowflakes to your windows.

For more holiday decor tips on how to transform your home into a winter wonderland visit Fox News Magazine.

MORE:

Dita Von Teese’s Guide for Hosting a Glamorous Party

10 Great Gifts for Caffeine Fiends

Creative Ideas for DIY Wreaths