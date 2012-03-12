Create Your Very Own Style Diary With ‘What I Wore Today’

What you decide to put on in the morning can say a lot about you. If you were to start chronicling what you wore each day, you’d probably have a good sense of that time in your life.

So what better way to keep track of your oh-so-fab styles than to draw your outfits? Now, for those of you who are drawing-challenged, don’t fret just yet!

Thanks to What I Wore Today, a new book by illustrator Gemma Correll, you can easily draw out your outfits in this nifty doodle fashion book. Though listed as a children’s book, we firmly believe anyone who loves clothes just as much as they love to doodle will thoroughly enjoy this.

Part sketchbook, part journal, What I Wore Today lets you sketch your daily fashion choices. Dress up the mannequin on the page with items from your closet, or items you wished were in your closet (oh hello, Mulberry bags and Prada’s hot rod shoes).

We can only imagine how hilarious you’ll find your trendiest look ten years from now, so we strongly recommend making a keepsake out of your copy of the book.

Turning your personal style into a personal piece of artwork doesn’t require much skill so pick up a copy of What I Wore for your niece who dreams of becoming a fashion designer, your sister the shopaholic and one for yourself, of course! Thanks to the super affordable price tag of $10.28 on Amazon.com, you’ll literally be able to buy copies for each of your fave fashionistas.