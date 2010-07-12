StyleCaster
Create A Shapely Outfit With These 20 Awesome Belts!

Kerry Pieri
by
We tend to think of ourselves a bit like belt connoisseurs, collecting pieces that lend a put-together vibe to any look and instantly up our style quotient. But belt designer Suzi Roher weighed in and told us that the accessory serves a bigger purpose than simply adding color or texture to a look, though they do that too.

“Everything is being belted right now, even coats and sweaters. We need belts for a strong silhouette,” Roher suggests.

“I always tell people to find their waist. Whether they place the belt lower or higher, you have to create the shape,” she adds. We like the sound of that we’ll always take a sophisticated cinched silhouette over baggy and shapeless any day.

Check out the slide show above for 20 elegant, edgy and everything in-between belts starting as low as $7!

Altuzarra, Fall/Winter 2010

Leather corset belt, $795, by Alexander Wang

Cream interwoven leather belt, $80, by Topshop

Western-inspired double buckle belt, $6.80, by Forever 21

Safari woven buckle belt, $350, by Suzi Roher

Olive military belt, $85, by B-Low

Skinny metallic belt, $29.50, by Banana Republic

Leopard print waist belt, $86, by Elegantly Waisted

Black logo belt, $295, by Burberry

Simple and chic black belting at Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2010.

Navy skinny belt, $44, by Topshop

Thin belt with bow and chain, $195, by See by Chloé

Boho belt, $86, by Elegantly Waisted

Multi-chain beaded belt, $550, by Isabel Marant

Braided fabric belt, $29.50, by J.Crew

Brown boyfriend belt, $29.50, by Gap

Adam Fall/Winter 2010 runway

Grey and cream waist belt, $20.21, by Pieces

Faux python belt, $12.99, by Style&Co at Macy's

Double wrap belt with studs, $220, by Kettle Black

Yellow leather belt, $29.95, by L.L. Bean

White double-wrap belt, $51, by Elise M Collection

Corset belt with leather cut detail, $1,385, by Alaïa

Skinny brown braided belt, $16.85, by asos

