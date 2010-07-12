Create A Shapely Outfit With These 20 Awesome Belts!

We tend to think of ourselves a bit like belt connoisseurs, collecting pieces that lend a put-together vibe to any look and instantly up our style quotient. But belt designer Suzi Roher weighed in and told us that the accessory serves a bigger purpose than simply adding color or texture to a look, though they do that too.

“Everything is being belted right now, even coats and sweaters. We need belts for a strong silhouette,” Roher suggests.

“I always tell people to find their waist. Whether they place the belt lower or higher, you have to create the shape,” she adds. We like the sound of that we’ll always take a sophisticated cinched silhouette over baggy and shapeless any day.

Check out the slide show above for 20 elegant, edgy and everything in-between belts starting as low as $7!

