Want To Create The Next ‘It’ Bag? Just Hit Up NYC Designer Mandy Coon

Imagine what it would be like if you could create the next big “It” bag that every actress, pop star, celebutante and “It” girl DJ would be constantly foaming at the mouth for, shooting down death stares if anyone dared to imitate–nay–copy their go-to accessory piece.

Well, thanks to Mandy Coon, the New York-based designer whose Bunny Bag has slowly become an “It” pièce de résistance as of late for stylish celebs like Alexa Chung (who was seen sporting her Bunny at the recent Met Gala extravaganza), Zooey Deschanel and Suri Cruise, you can now help the designer create the next edition of this oh-so-hoppening tote bag.

Within the past hour on Facebook, Mandy recently posted on her Facebook feed this awesome heads-up: “We are taking your suggestions for the next version of the Bunny Bag to debut this September. The creator of the winning design will receive one of the new Bunny Bags for themselves!!” Not too shabby, right?

Additional details on this sweet opportunity to earn some cool-kid cred and a truly personal bag of your own included the following:

THE NEXT BUNNY BAG We are taking your suggestions for the next version of the Bunny Bag to debut this September. What fabric or material do you want to see the Bunny Bag in? Describe it. Draw it. Share your inspiration. Please post your design on our wall.

Like other people’s posts to vote for your favorite design.

Designs with the most “likes” will be narrowed down to our top choices. And…drum roll please…the creator of the winning design will receive one of the new Bunny Bags for themselves!!

So what are you waiting for? Go get your design on!