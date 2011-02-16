Cream-Based Perfume in A Nutshell

As a mobile society, beauty regimens trickle into the daily commute. Many women whip out their compact mirror and favorite products like mascara and concealer on the train, subway, or bus on their way to work. Your fragrance should be just as portable sans the spillage factor. After all, who wants to unzip a pocketbook and find file folders and assorted gadgets soaked in perfume?

Not to be spritzed or rolled on, Nuts Crème de Parfum Cream Perfume is a solid cream-based scent that appears to be encased within a nutshell. The containers are made from entirely environmentally friendly recycled wood. Hydrating and natural beeswax and sweet almond oil replace harsh alcohol as the perfume’s main ingredients.

The Mango Poudre scent is a tropical oasis, and according to Sephora.com, the scent also includes notes of jasmine, sandalwood, and vanilla, making for a full-bodied, sweet, and intriguing combination. If the Mango Poudre scent doesn’t suit your tastes, test out the Melon d’Eau, Ylang Ylang d’Amour, and Mimosa Bouquet flavors.

Manufactured by The Cream Perfume Company, these cream fragrances are easy to apply and claim lasting power. Sephora has bestowed its Natural Seal upon this product á la Good Housekeeping—;the scents are formulated with essential oils, fruit extracts and botanicals without harmful parabens (chemical preservatives) and other synthetic ingredients.

Remember, a fabulous signature scent can become a calling card that people begin to associate with you and your presence– choose your favorite scent to compliment your body chemistry and carry the adorably-packaged Nuts Creme de Parfum with you at all times to continue smelling fresh no matter where you are.

Nuts Crème de Parfum Cream Perfume Mango Poudre, $20, Sephora.com

