Crazy Sexy Cool: The Best Looks from Milan Fashion Week

While the fashion pack may have moved on to Paris for the last leg of the biannual fashion marathon known as Fashion Month, we’re still trying to wrap our heads around the collections that were shown in Milan over the weekend and earlier last week. Milan is where all the old-school Italian houses and important fashion advertisers, such as Prada and Bottega Veneta show. It’s always a spectacle, and as directional as some of the collections can be everything is guaranteed to be beautifully executed.

At Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld focused on daywear, celebrating an academic sort of Milanese woman. The pared down, less sexy silhouettes were definitely a refreshing change for spring.

We loved the ladylike looks that Consuelo Castiglioni presented at Marni in bold fabrics, many underlined by an organza underpinning and paired with nude socks. The sophisticated interplay of textures and patterns makes this one of the most compelling collections of the season.

Click through to see our picks from the top collections of Milan Fashion Week!

Photos: Imaxtree