Crazy Sexy Cool: The Best Looks from Milan Fashion Week

While the fashion pack may have moved on to Paris for the last leg of the biannual fashion marathon known as Fashion Month, we’re still trying to wrap our heads around the collections that were shown in Milan over the weekend and earlier last week. Milan is where all the old-school Italian houses and important fashion advertisers, such as Prada and Bottega Veneta show. It’s always a spectacle, and as directional as some of the collections can be everything is guaranteed to be beautifully executed.
At Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld focused on daywear, celebrating an academic sort of Milanese woman. The pared down, less sexy silhouettes were definitely a refreshing change for spring.
We loved the ladylike looks that Consuelo Castiglioni presented at Marni in bold fabrics, many underlined by an organza underpinning and paired with nude socks. The sophisticated interplay of textures and patterns makes this one of the most compelling collections of the season.
Photos: Imaxtree
A look from the Aquilano.Rimondi show.
Crop tops were everywhere in Milan, including at Aquilano.Rimondi.
We love the shapes and volume in this Aquilano.Rimondi look!
Tommaso Aquilano and Roberto Rimondi also showed fitted looks in muted prints.
Green was one of the most popular colors in Milan, including at C'N'C Costume National.
Pattern play at C'N'C Costume National.
Vegetable prints at Dolce & Gabbana.
Dolce & Gabbana was inspired by the idea of summertime in a small 1950s town in southern Italy!
Eggplants have never been so sexy as on the Dolce & Gabbana runway!
Lace and plastic combined at the Dolce & Gabbana show.
A classic bodysuit in the finale at Dolce & Gabbana.
Giorgio Armani titled his Spring Emporio Armani collection "Neodesign."
Chic black and white at Emporio Armani.
Things got slightly nautical at Emporio Armani.
Sheer layers and a lovely collar at Emporio Armani.
A striped dress at Fendi.
Cutaway shoulders get the ladylike treatment on the Fendi runway.
An amazing striped coat at Fendi.
An abstract paisley pattern at Jil Sander.
Raf Simons showed sophisticated, elegant clothes with a twist at Jil Sander.
The perfect way to wear Spring's cropped top is with something underneath!
A classic Jil Sander look, in all white.
Sheer layers and clean lines at Marni.
Signature oversized patterns at Marni are complemented by delicate underpinings.
A very editorial patterned look at Marni.
An oversized print in the Marni show.
The perfect day dress from Marni.
How lovely are the graphic stripes outlined in white at Marni?
My favorite look from the Marni show.
Alessandro Dell'Acqua's No. 21 label is one of my favorites in Milan.
A feathered collar at No. 21.
Plaid and sequin, reunited at last on the No. 21 runway.
Cropped tops also appeared in the No. 21 collection.
We loved the quirky prints that Miuccia Prada showed this season.
A play on textures and hues at Prada.
A great patterned coat at Prada.
Another grand Prada look!