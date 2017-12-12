8 Crazy Sex Positions For A More Adventurous Weekend

Slow, lazy sex on a rainy Sunday morning or tried-and-true positions that get the job done are necessary for a satisfying sex life, IMHO. They’re efficient, fun, and—hey, I’ll say it—easy. At least, easier than contorting yourself into a position that looks like it belongs in an advanced-level yoga class and trying to sync up with your partner so you can both get pleasure during the (complicated) deed.

And yet. Don’t you ever have those moments—even if they’re few and far between—when you just want to do something a little crazy? Where instead running through your tried-and-true angles, you want something a little… different?

I’ll be real: For me, it happened recently when I was watching an epic “Game of Thrones” sex scene. I was like, um, I feel like the most boring sexual being on the face of the earth compared to what these characters are doing. It was hot and exciting and entirely new.

But despite being turned on, I wasn’t quite sure how to translate that motivation to try something new between the sheets with my fiancé. After all, no one (or at least most people I know) don’t have mental encyclopedias of sex positions—especially new ones—they can whip out and execute on command.

So, instead of trying to come up with the spontaneous, creative genius of a sex master or memorize outside-the-box new positions to test out with your S.O., we came up with a shortlist of crazy positions that are 100 percent worth the attempt. Yes, they’ll take some extra physical effort—but the challenge looks not only fun, but could be so worth it if you discover that it takes you to a whole new pleasure level.

We also got some pointers from pro sexologist Emily Morse, Ph.D., host of the Sex With Emily podcast, because these positions are definitely tricky, and we don’t want anyone injuring themselves too badly in the name of getting off. Click through to get tips for your next wild romp.

A version of this article was originally published in September 2017.