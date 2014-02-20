25 Crazy Runway Looks No Sane Person Would Ever Wear in Real Life

Look, we love runway fashion as much as one daydreaming, normal everyday human possibly can. In a fashion similar to how a budding singer worships at the altar of a Mariah or a Whitney, we follow and admire the designs that walk down the runways from New York to Paris.
Having said that, a hefty percentage of those designs simply don’t make sense in real life. We like to call it The Runway Effect: From strangely placed fur stoles to dresses composed entirely of dung beetle cutouts, these Fall 2014 runway looks boggle the mind with their sheer ability to be so anti-reality. And yet, when they come down the runway, they seem like daring, brilliant, and even (at times) beautiful ideas.
Click through the gallery above to see 25 crazy runway looks from Fall 2014 that no sane person would ever wear in real life.
Thom Browne, the American master of avant-garde fashion design, opened his Fall 2014 show with this priestess-inspired look. Gorgeous yes, but verifiably unwearable for normal people.
Thom Browne
There's nothing wrong with a color blocked coat, but wearing a color blocked dress underneath it seems a bit too Raggedy Ann, no?
Roksanda Illincic
This is far from the first trash bag-inspired look we've seen on a runway, but it is perhaps the most brazen.
Fyodor Golan
This skirt consisting of bright green metallic discs is totally awesome–and totally not intended for real-life wear. Imagine doing anything aside walking in a straight line in this. Sitting would be practically impossible.
House of Holland
A giant pair of quilted Hammer pants isn't exactly on our immediate to-buy list, but if the rapper's iconic pantaloons ever come back in style, we know where to turn.
Three as Four
Never before have we been able to say that a dress actually creeped us out. Turns out, it takes a gown crafted entirely of incredibly lifelike dung beetles to make that happen.
Giles
We love a full-length furry sports jersey as much as the next girl, but we also fully recognize it's not meant to be worn out in public basically anywhere.
Jeremy Scott
This model live-knitted her dress as she walked down the runway. The last time we saw a real person do that, she was talking to herself in the pet food aisle at the grocery store.
The Blonds
Girl, it's cold and all, but this might be overdoing it just a tad. Also, your hands are missing.
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
We love an amazing graphic sweatshirt as much as the next gal, but we wouldn't necessarily want to unexpectingly meet Darth Vader in a dark alley.
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
While at this point we've come to expect nothing but zany and sparkly designs from Betsey Johnson, we struggle to come up with a social engagement that would prompt us to literally dress like a call girl from the 1980s.
Betsey Johnson
Ski masks can be incredibly effective armor against all sorts of winter weather. That said, they're also incredibly creepy.
Hunter
Because don't we all want a dress with built-in purses on it? Two birds, one sartorial stone.
Osman
There is nothing more widely adored in the fashion world than a cape. And rightfully so; we love them too. But there really is no place aside from a runway (or a very modern wedding aisle) that allows for this kind of accessory.
Zang Toi
Another shirt you could totally never get away with wearing in public: this completely sheer deep-V, as modeled by Kendall Jenner.
Marc Jacobs
Major props to Italian designer Fausto Puglisi for this architectural meta-diamond skirt. But any normal human would definitely have to turn sideways to get through a standard-size doorway.
Fausto Puglisi
Continuing fashion designers' apparent ongoing obsession with all things space-related is this skirt emblazoned with "Star Wars" character C3PO. Let's just say that the possibility of successfully navigating an asteroid field in this look is approximately 3,720 to 1.
Rodarte
Fur gloves are totally still happening, people.
Simone Rocha
Another look we wouldn't want to encounter in a dark alley: not one terrifying skull face, but two.
Jeremy Scott
Because we definitely want to wear a dress made to look like wallpaper. Besides, Zach Braff did it first.
Tata Naka
Ah, that most ubiquitous of unwearable fashion: the completely sheer shirt.
Felder Felder
If you're going for a distinctly Muppet look, then this dress is perfect for you. Otherwise, not so much.
Matthew Williamson
Here's an example of an attempt to make sheer a wearable look. And yet, there's still a slight bit of nipple peeking out. Survey says: not real world-friendly.
Philosophy by Natalie Ratabesi
What is this, exactly? It looks like a ratty T-shirt casually draped across his shoulders. Or perhaps his puppy got a hold of his favorite scarf.
Burberry
These are Vogue jeans, y'all. Although we're willing to bet you won't be seeing them in the pages of actual Vogue anytime in the near future.
Ashish
Yes, because what every woman needs during a Polar Vortex is a fur doughnut to wrap around her torso.
Eudon Choi