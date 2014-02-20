StyleCaster
Share

25 Crazy Runway Looks No Sane Person Would Ever Wear in Real Life

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Crazy Runway Looks No Sane Person Would Ever Wear in Real Life

Meghan Blalock
by
25 Crazy Runway Looks No Sane Person Would Ever Wear in Real Life
26 Start slideshow

Look, we love runway fashion as much as one daydreaming, normal everyday human possibly can. In a fashion similar to how a budding singer worships at the altar of a Mariah or a Whitney, we follow and admire the designs that walk down the runways from New York to Paris.

MORE: The 10 Big Fall Trends From NYFW

Having said that, a hefty percentage of those designs simply don’t make sense in real life. We like to call it The Runway Effect: From strangely placed fur stoles to dresses composed entirely of dung beetle cutouts, these Fall 2014 runway looks boggle the mind with their sheer ability to be so anti-reality. And yet, when they come down the runway, they seem like daring, brilliant, and even (at times) beautiful ideas.

MORE: How to Wear Spring’s Athletic Trend

Click through the gallery above to see 25 crazy runway looks from Fall 2014 that no sane person would ever wear in real life.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26

Thom Browne, the American master of avant-garde fashion design, opened his Fall 2014 show with this priestess-inspired look. Gorgeous yes, but verifiably unwearable for normal people.

Thom Browne

There's nothing wrong with a color blocked coat, but wearing a color blocked dress underneath it seems a bit too Raggedy Ann, no?

Roksanda Illincic

 

This is far from the first trash bag-inspired look we've seen on a runway, but it is perhaps the most brazen.

Fyodor Golan

This skirt consisting of bright green metallic discs is totally awesome–and totally not intended for real-life wear. Imagine doing anything aside walking in a straight line in this. Sitting would be practically impossible.

House of Holland

A giant pair of quilted Hammer pants isn't exactly on our immediate to-buy list, but if the rapper's iconic pantaloons ever come back in style, we know where to turn.

Three as Four

Never before have we been able to say that a dress actually creeped us out. Turns out, it takes a gown crafted entirely of incredibly lifelike dung beetles to make that happen.

Giles

We love a full-length furry sports jersey as much as the next girl, but we also fully recognize it's not meant to be worn out in public basically anywhere.

Jeremy Scott

This model live-knitted her dress as she walked down the runway. The last time we saw a real person do that, she was talking to herself in the pet food aisle at the grocery store.

The Blonds

Girl, it's cold and all, but this might be overdoing it just a tad. Also, your hands are missing.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

We love an amazing graphic sweatshirt as much as the next gal, but we wouldn't necessarily want to unexpectingly meet Darth Vader in a dark alley.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

While at this point we've come to expect nothing but zany and sparkly designs from Betsey Johnson, we struggle to come up with a social engagement that would prompt us to literally dress like a call girl from the 1980s.

Betsey Johnson

Ski masks can be incredibly effective armor against all sorts of winter weather. That said, they're also incredibly creepy.

Hunter

Because don't we all want a dress with built-in purses on it? Two birds, one sartorial stone.

Osman

There is nothing more widely adored in the fashion world than a cape. And rightfully so; we love them too. But there really is no place aside from a runway (or a very modern wedding aisle) that allows for this kind of accessory.

Zang Toi

Another shirt you could totally never get away with wearing in public: this completely sheer deep-V, as modeled by Kendall Jenner.

Marc Jacobs

Major props to Italian designer Fausto Puglisi for this architectural meta-diamond skirt. But any normal human would definitely have to turn sideways to get through a standard-size doorway.

Fausto Puglisi

Continuing fashion designers' apparent ongoing obsession with all things space-related is this skirt emblazoned with "Star Wars" character C3PO. Let's just say that the possibility of successfully navigating an asteroid field in this look is approximately 3,720 to 1.

Rodarte

Fur gloves are totally still happening, people.

Simone Rocha

Another look we wouldn't want to encounter in a dark alley: not one terrifying skull face, but two.

Jeremy Scott

Because we definitely want to wear a dress made to look like wallpaper. Besides, Zach Braff did it first.

Tata Naka

Ah, that most ubiquitous of unwearable fashion: the completely sheer shirt.

Felder Felder

If you're going for a distinctly Muppet look, then this dress is perfect for you. Otherwise, not so much.

Matthew Williamson

Here's an example of an attempt to make sheer a wearable look. And yet, there's still a slight bit of nipple peeking out. Survey says: not real world-friendly.

Philosophy by Natalie Ratabesi

What is this, exactly? It looks like a ratty T-shirt casually draped across his shoulders. Or perhaps his puppy got a hold of his favorite scarf.

Burberry

These are Vogue jeans, y'all. Although we're willing to bet you won't be seeing them in the pages of actual Vogue anytime in the near future.

Ashish

Yes, because what every woman needs during a Polar Vortex is a fur doughnut to wrap around her torso.

Eudon Choi

Next slideshow starts in 10s

18 Rad Techcessories

18 Rad Techcessories
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share