25 Crazy Runway Looks No Sane Person Would Ever Wear in Real Life

Look, we love runway fashion as much as one daydreaming, normal everyday human possibly can. In a fashion similar to how a budding singer worships at the altar of a Mariah or a Whitney, we follow and admire the designs that walk down the runways from New York to Paris.

Having said that, a hefty percentage of those designs simply don’t make sense in real life. We like to call it The Runway Effect: From strangely placed fur stoles to dresses composed entirely of dung beetle cutouts, these Fall 2014 runway looks boggle the mind with their sheer ability to be so anti-reality. And yet, when they come down the runway, they seem like daring, brilliant, and even (at times) beautiful ideas.

Click through the gallery above to see 25 crazy runway looks from Fall 2014 that no sane person would ever wear in real life.