The Crazy Paz de la Huerta Exposed in Agent Provocateur Ads

I, like most of America, pretty much worship celebrity train wrecks. There are few things more enjoyable than seeing a larger-than-life figure who people put on a pedestal due to their fame do something stupid. Boardwalk Empire actress and occasional model Paz de la Huerta never disappoints in this department, and her booze-fueled antics make excellent tabloid fodder.

After taking advantage of the legendary open bar at the Golden Globes earlier this year, Paz was denied access to an after party, and accidentally flashed her left breast to the TMZ cameras. Then, last month, she was arrested after threatening to attack former The City star Samantha Swetra at the Boom Boom Room.Classy (and gloriously random), right?

Well, her latest gig is a testament to her wild ways and I absolutely love it. WWD reports that leading lingerie label AgentProvocateur picked Paz to appear in a few short films, directed by Johan Renck. Only one still has been released, but if the rest of the campaign is anything like it, then we are all in for a treat. The image (above) shows Paz exiting a chauffeured town car, and exposing her Agent Provocateur delicates in the process. The tongue-in-cheek quality behind the photo is perfect, and I’m glad Paz can laugh at herself. It’s about time one of Hollywood’s naughty starlets capitalized on their crazy.

Image by Courtesy Photo via WWD.