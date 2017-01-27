StyleCaster
Share

50 Over-The-Top Looks From Paris Couture Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

50 Over-The-Top Looks From Paris Couture Week

Leah Faye Cooper
by
50 Over-The-Top Looks From Paris Couture Week
50 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

When I think about what initially inspired my enthusiasm for fashion, it wasn’t the silhouette of a perfectly-tailored shirt or the sight of a cool leather jacket. While I love beautifully made staples—and essentially live in them—it’s the over-the-top looks ushered in during couture weeks that I find the most exciting. So many sequins! So much tulle! So much I-can’t-believe-that-was-all-done-by-hand beading!

MORE: The Best Fashion Campaigns of Spring 2017

Paris Haute Couture Week just came to an end, and we’d be remiss without sharing some of the the crazy gowns and separates that hit the Spring/Summer 2017 runways. (And by crazy we mean amazing, because these pieces are wildly inventive; fashion with a capitol F.) Including designs by Chanel and Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela and Giambattista Valli, ahead are 50 looks that garnered our attention and praise. We’re still reeling.

MORE: The Boundary-Breaking Stylist Behind the Red Carpet’s Newest Stars

0 Thoughts?
1 of 50
Viktor & Rolf
Viktor & Rolf
Photo: ImaxTree
Viktor & Rolf
Viktor & Rolf
Photo: ImaxTree
Viktor & Rolf
Viktor & Rolf
Photo: ImaxTree
Redemption
Redemption
Photo: ImaxTree
Redemption
Redemption
Photo: ImaxTree
Zuhair Murad
Zuhair Murad
Photo: ImaxTree
Zuhair Murad
Zuhair Murad
Photo: ImaxTree
Zuhair Murad
Zuhair Murad
Photo: ImaxTree
Zuhair Murad
Zuhair Murad
Photo: ImaxTree
Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela
Photo: ImaxTree
Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela
Photo: ImaxTree
Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela
Photo: ImaxTree
Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela
Photo: ImaxTree
Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela
Photo: ImaxTree
Chanel
Chanel
Photo: ImaxTree
Chanel
Chanel
Photo: ImaxTree
Georges Hobeika
Georges Hobeika
Photo: ImaxTree
Georges Hobeika
Georges Hobeika
Photo: ImaxTree
Julien Fournié
Julien Fournié
Photo: ImaxTree
Jean Paul Gaultier
Jean Paul Gaultier
Photo: ImaxTree
Dany Atrache
Dany Atrache
Photo: ImaxTree
Dany Atrache
Dany Atrache
Photo: ImaxTree
Alexis Mabille
Alexis Mabille
Photo: ImaxTree
Alexis Mabille
Alexis Mabille
Photo: ImaxTree
Alexis Mabille
Alexis Mabille
Photo: ImaxTree
Francesco Scognamiglio
Francesco Scognamiglio
Photo: ImaxTree
Iris Van Herpen
Iris Van Herpen
Photo: ImaxTree
Iris Van Herpen
Iris Van Herpen
Photo: ImaxTree
Iris Van Herpen
Iris Van Herpen
Photo: ImaxTree
Viktor & Rolf
Viktor & Rolf
Photo: ImaxTree
Yanina Couture
Yanina Couture
Photo: ImaxTree
Yanina Couture
Yanina Couture
Photo: ImaxTree
Yanina Couture
Yanina Couture
Photo: ImaxTree
Yuima Nakazato
Yuima Nakazato
Photo: ImaxTree
Yuima Nakazato
Yuima Nakazato
Photo: ImaxTree
Yuima Nakazato
Yuima Nakazato
Photo: ImaxTree
Yuima Nakazato
Yuima Nakazato
Photo: ImaxTree
Elie Saab
Elie Saab
Photo: ImaxTree
Dior
Dior
Photo: ImaxTree
Francesco Scognamiglio
Francesco Scognamiglio
Photo: ImaxTree
Valentino
Valentino
Photo: ImaxTree
Patuna
Patuna
Photo: ImaxTree
Patuna
Patuna
Photo: ImaxTree
Ralph & Russo
Ralph & Russo
Photo: ImaxTree
Ralph & Russo
Ralph & Russo
Photo: ImaxTree
Schiaparelli
Schiaparelli
Photo: ImaxTree
Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli
Photo: ImaxTree
Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli
Photo: ImaxTree
Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli
Photo: ImaxTree
Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

This Is How to Dance Like a Hadid

This Is How to Dance Like a Hadid
  • Viktor & Rolf
  • Viktor & Rolf
  • Viktor & Rolf
  • Redemption
  • Redemption
  • Zuhair Murad
  • Zuhair Murad
  • Zuhair Murad
  • Zuhair Murad
  • Maison Margiela
  • Maison Margiela
  • Maison Margiela
  • Maison Margiela
  • Maison Margiela
  • Chanel
  • Chanel
  • Georges Hobeika
  • Georges Hobeika
  • Julien Fournié
  • Jean Paul Gaultier
  • Dany Atrache
  • Dany Atrache
  • Alexis Mabille
  • Alexis Mabille
  • Alexis Mabille
  • Francesco Scognamiglio
  • Iris Van Herpen
  • Iris Van Herpen
  • Iris Van Herpen
  • Viktor & Rolf
  • Yanina Couture
  • Yanina Couture
  • Yanina Couture
  • Yuima Nakazato
  • Yuima Nakazato
  • Yuima Nakazato
  • Yuima Nakazato
  • Elie Saab
  • Dior
  • Francesco Scognamiglio
  • Valentino
  • Patuna
  • Patuna
  • Ralph & Russo
  • Ralph & Russo
  • Schiaparelli
  • Giambattista Valli
  • Giambattista Valli
  • Giambattista Valli
  • Giambattista Valli
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share