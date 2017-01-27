50 Over-The-Top Looks From Paris Couture Week

When I think about what initially inspired my enthusiasm for fashion, it wasn’t the silhouette of a perfectly-tailored shirt or the sight of a cool leather jacket. While I love beautifully made staples—and essentially live in them—it’s the over-the-top looks ushered in during couture weeks that I find the most exciting. So many sequins! So much tulle! So much I-can’t-believe-that-was-all-done-by-hand beading!

Paris Haute Couture Week just came to an end, and we’d be remiss without sharing some of the the crazy gowns and separates that hit the Spring/Summer 2017 runways. (And by crazy we mean amazing, because these pieces are wildly inventive; fashion with a capitol F.) Including designs by Chanel and Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela and Giambattista Valli, ahead are 50 looks that garnered our attention and praise. We’re still reeling.