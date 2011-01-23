The Craziest Men’s Fall 2011 Fashion

Before we get into this, I want to say that I commend menswear designers for their creativity and the risks they are taking. I think my former Fashion Director s aid it best. Whenever she would come back from the mens shows, I would ask her, How were the shows? and she would always without fail reply, Emily, it was a bunch of pants walking down the runway.” Well, its safe to say that weve come a long way, baby.

Victoria Bartlett wisely told StyleCaster, Doing a show, doing a concept, it should be theater, it should be entertainment. It should be something thats not just for sales. It needs to be a show. I believe a show is a show.” Well said.

The two biggest trends from the most daring looks of Men’s Fall Fashion 2011:

1. Creative Casting:

My hat goes off to the wild casting in shows like Adam Kimmel, John Galliano and Maison Martin Margiela. Adam Kimmel stays true to the formula of real men every season, and its clear that others are hotly following in pursuit.

The pseudo-vagabond look is running rampant. This has been working for Brooklyn residents for years. Way to be ahead of the trend, neighbors!

2. Androgyny:

Yes, the blond in the slideshow above is, in fact, a man; a man that I myself wouldnt mind looking exactly like as a female (minus a few bits and bobs, of course). Its the ubiquitous A ndrej Pejic, catapulting into popularity t his season. You get the feeling that every single designer thought it would be interesting to have him march down the runway in feminine clothes, hair and makeup (read: drag). Time to mix it up on the runway folks; too much of a good thing is Snoozeville.

The buck doesnt stop there, even manly men were draped in skirts and dresses. Why should the girls have all the fun in fashion? Cheers to livening up all of those pants on the runway click through for the evidence.