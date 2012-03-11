When people think of celebrity portraits, the name that most often comes to mind is Andy Warhol. His iconic silkscreen prints of celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor sell for millions of dollars, and have been replicated countless times. In fact, I’m pretty sure I could leave my office now and walk down the street to pick up a knock-off for five bucks. But what’s the fun in that?

Frankly, the best celebrity portraits are the ones that truly think outside the box. You know, like the ones made from discarded joints, or pills or even chewed bubble gum. Now that’s the kind of art you want hanging over your mantle!

Anyway, without further adieu, I present to you the craziest celebrity portraits of all time made from everything from cheese to Xanax. Click through the gallery above and bask in the creativity and weirdness.

