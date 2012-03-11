StyleCaster
The Craziest Celebrity Portraits Of All Time

Spencer Cain
by
When people think of celebrity portraits, the name that most often comes to mind is Andy Warhol. His iconic silkscreen prints of celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor sell for millions of dollars, and have been replicated countless times. In fact, I’m pretty sure I could leave my office now and walk down the street to pick up a knock-off for five bucks. But what’s the fun in that?

Frankly, the best celebrity portraits are the ones that truly think outside the box. You know, like the ones made from discarded joints, or pills or even chewed bubble gum. Now that’s the kind of art you want hanging over your mantle!

Anyway, without further adieu, I present to you the craziest celebrity portraits of all time made from everything from cheese to Xanax. Click through the gallery above and bask in the creativity and weirdness.

1 of 10

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton in their glory days. Portrait made from chewed bubble gum. (By Jason Kronenwald)

Beyoncé made from candy. (By Enrique Ramos, commissioned by Ripleys Believe It or Not!)

The Beatles made from cassette tapes. (By Erika Iris Simmons)

Nicolas Cage made from yarn. (By Etsy seller BrandyLynnAndPaul)

Kelly Osbourne made out of pills. Ah, the old days... (By Jason Mecier)

Lady Gaga made from candy. (By Enrique Ramos, commissioned by Ripleys Believe It or Not!)

A Ryan Gosling pancake. (By Katherine Kalnes)

Snoop Dogg made from smoked roaches and joint papers. (By Cliff Maynard)

Justin Bieber made from cheese. (By Faye Halliday)

Marilyn Monroe made out of toast. (Photo via HypeDot)

