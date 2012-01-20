Craving A Girl Scout Cookie? There’s An App For That

Girl Scout cookies might just be one of our favorite guilty pleasures. All of that chocolatey, sugary goodness justified by the fact that you’re giving your money for a good cause is pretty irresistible. And now hunting down your favorite sweet treat has gotten a whole lot easier.

There’s a brand spanking new “Girl Scout Cookie Locator” application. You can search for the nearest cookie booth by entering your ZIP code or city and state, which will bring up a map with all the nearest locations, dates their open and hours of operation.

You can even take a test that will tell you which cookie best fits your personality traits. Who knew eating dessert was such an intricate affair?!

You can download the app here. Let us know which cookie best fits your character in the comments section below!